ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: The Price of Justice (4 August)

Documentary. Who really wins in Australian class actions? At least one class action is launched on average every week in Australia. They are often seen as the only way Australians wronged by powerful institutions can get compensation and justice. In this Four Corners, ABC investigations’ reporter Anne Connolly reveals how some class actions have become a brazen money-making exercise for lawyers and litigation funders – many of them based overseas.

Australian Story: Momentum: Mohammed ‘Dr Mo’ Mustafa (4 August)

Documentary. The situation in Gaza has caused outrage and a sense of helplessness but Perth-based doctor Mohammed “Dr Mo” Mustafa is determined to focus the world’s attention on solutions. After gaining prominence for his harrowing social media posts from the war zone, where he twice volunteered as an emergency doctor, he wants to harness that profile to get a children’s hospital built there.

Foreign Correspondent: Japan’s Last Survivors (5 August)

Documentary. Remembering Hiroshima 80 years on. On August 6, 1945, the atomic bomb was dropped for the first time in an act of war on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. It was one of the final and most famous acts of World War II following Japan’s refusal to surrender in the face of overwhelming odds and enormous civilian casualties. Eighty years, later only a few Japanese civilian survivors remain. On Foreign Correspondent, North Asia correspondent James Oaten meets the people who still have clear memories of those final months of World War II.

Dr Ann’s Secret Lives (5 August)

Documentary Series. Dr Ann Jones heads to Rosemary Island, WA to join turtle scientists on their annual nest survey. It’s hot work, but worth it – females laying eggs; flatback hatchlings, and she even wrestles a Green Turtle.

Back Roads (7 August)

Documentary Series. This time on Back Roads Lisa Millar straps herself in for an adventure exploring the legendary Snowy River. Most of us know the name, but how much do we really know about this iconic river? Lisa follows the Snowy from the slopes of Mt Kosciuszko in New South Wales right down south to Marlo, where the river empties out into the Bass Strait.

Griff’s Great American South (7 August)

Documentary Series. Griff hits Memphis to trace the roots of blues, soul, and rock’n’roll on the banks of the Mississippi. You could name check more famous musicians in Memphis than anywhere else in the world. Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Muddy Waters, Johnny Cash, BB King, Al Green, Robert Johnson… the list goes on. At Sun Records Studio, anyone could come and make a record for $3.98.

Compass: Cult of the Saints (10 August)

Documentary. As eight-year-old diabetic Elizabeth Struhs lay dying in her home in Toowoomba, her parents and other members of the religious cult the Saints gathered around her and sang. They withheld her life-saving insulin medication, believing God would heal her. But Elizabeth died. In this confronting documentary, award-winning journalist Suzanne Smith enters the world of the religious cult the Saints, and talks to their families and former cult members.

The Family Next Door Season 1 (10 August)

Series. Propelled by a mystery that disrupts a seemingly harmonious beachside community, the six-part suburban mystery drama series starring Australian actor Teresa Palmer explores the universal challenges of motherhood, marriage, friendship, and the complexities of identity. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: recently added

Austin Season 2 (3 August)

Series. Julian and Ingrid are in London pitching a live-action version of Big Bear when they hear an Australian production company wants the show, but only if Ingrid is the creative lead. Meanwhile, Austin meets with Greta (Claire Lovering), a posh and scarily effective literary agent who’s already planning his TED Talk and merch line.

Bay of Fires Season 2 (3 August)

Series. The former locals of Mystery Bay descend on Melbourne. Confined for many years to one tiny town they revel in their newfound freedom as reunions abound: heartfelt hugs, longing looks, hollandaise and the unplugging of oxygen tanks… there is nothing quite like a new city. But celebration turns to anticipation as they attempt their most dangerous mission yet, one that could land them years in prison.

