ABC iview: best new shows streaming September 2025

ABC iview: new in September 2025

Australian Story: Say My Name – Louisa Ioannidis: Part 1 (1 September)

Australian Story: Say My Name – Louisa Ioannidis: Part 1. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary. When Louise Ioannidis was found dead in a creek in 2011, a police investigation quickly concluded her death was consistent with drowning, and the coroner closed the case. But Louisa’s brother Tass always had doubts about how his sister died.

Four Corners: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack (1 September)

Documentary. Hospitals, doctors and nurses have long been protected under international law. But in Gaza, most of the territory’s 36 main hospitals have now been attacked or destroyed. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack is an investigation into the impact of war on Gaza’s health system and the treatment of its medical staff.

Foreign Correspondent: Trump’s America Through Australian Eyes (2 September)

Documentary. Donald Trump’s second term as president has taken off with breathtaking speed. Over several drama filled months he’s pursued his agenda, implementing radical changes in foreign policy, immigration enforcement and the economy. In the lead up to last year’s Presidential election, Foreign Correspondent spoke to a number of those Australians about their views on America’s future. Watch the trailer.

Inside Our Minds Season 2 (2 September)

Inside Our Minds. Image: BBC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary Series. This two-part series harnesses CGI and animation technology to delve into the lives of ADHD and dyslexic people. Teaming up with top filmmakers, animators and graphic designers, they create evocative short films which explain to family and friends how they’re truly feeling inside – and what’s really going on inside their ADHD and dyslexic minds.

Gardening Australia Spring Special (5 September)

Reality Series. Tammy visits a poppy-filled paradise, Millie refreshes spring crops, Costa explores a project tackling homelessness, Josh plants a cat run, Hannah unveils her greenhouse, and we meet twins researching native snails & weevils.

Growing Up Jewish (7 September)

Documentary. Growing Up Jewish follows four diverse young Jewish people all celebrating their bar and bat mitzvahs in the same week. With intimate access to the private celebrations of four young Jewish people, as the clock ticks down to this big week, Growing Up Jewish reveals the cultural and religious significance this milestone holds to each of them and what it means to a generation about to come of age.

Fizzy and Suds Season 2 (8 September)

Fuzzy and Suds. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Animated Series. Fizzy and Suds, two animated bubbles with boundless curiosity, are ready to dive into a fresh batch of real-world fascinations, with episodes focusing on Penguins, Garbage Trucks, Railways, Bees, Noodles, Storms, Frogs and more. They’ll bring viewers along for the ride with their signature sparkle and wonder.

Take 5 with Zan Rowe Season 4 (9 September)

Documentary Series. This season, Zan returns with her signature warmth, expert knowledge, and disarmingly honest interview style. The guest list is our biggest yet: Hollywood royalty Kevin Bacon, Sporty Spice Melanie C, Pulp frontman and Britpop legend Jarvis Cocker, beloved comedian Aaron Chen, Australian icon Paul Kelly, and international pop star Lorde.

Britain’s Great Cathedrals (14 September)

Britain’s Great Cathedrals. Image: Channel 5. Streaming on ABC iview.

Travel Series. Join Reverend Pat Allerton on a remarkable personal pilgrimage to explore the riches of Britain’s cathedrals. The cathedrals of Britain are not just architectural masterpieces – they are ecclesiastical treasure houses. This visually sumptuous travelogue tells a story of extraordinary craftsmanship and artistry as Reverend Pat explores the cathedral’s splendour and secrets.

PNG: The Road to Independence (16 September)

Documentary. PNG’s independence 50 years ago came against all odds. Somehow, one of the most culturally diverse lands on earth avoided predictions of chaos. This is the story of the leaders who united tribes speaking 840 different languages and the role of colonial Australia in the birth of a nation, told through the lens of those who took part.

The Assembly Season 2 (21 September)

Documentary Series. Australia’s most renowned interviewer, Leigh Sales, returns to mentor a new and bigger cohort of autistic journalism students from across the country as they learn their craft and interview famous celebrities. Those being interviewed this season include: Richard Roxburgh, Guy Sebastian, Ray Martin, Julia Morris, Steve Waugh, and Maggie Beer.

Mystery Road Origin Season 2 (21 September)

Mystery Road: Origin. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. A new posting to the town of Loch Iris but as Jay Swan begins to investigate an unfolding case, Loch Iris closes ranks around him. And the more he pieces together the crime, the more he realises the entire town has been hiding a shadowy past. It’s a past that is still rippling through to the present. And with it, a secret, that threatens to tear Jay and Mary apart. Watch the trailer.

Play School – Playtime With Pets (22 September)

Series. Together we discover what different pets eat, how they communicate, and what makes pets so special to us. The series features curious and cuddly friends, including playful puppies, loveable lizards and marvellous mice. Playtime With Pets also highlights the responsibility, time and care involved with having a pet. Through The Windows, we see the interesting pets found in homes all across Australia.

Mother and Son Season 2 (24 September)

Series. Comedy favourite Denise Scott returns as the delightfully unpredictable Maggie, joined once again by the sharp and charismatic Matt Okine as her long-suffering son Arthur. With Matt also back at the helm as writer and re-creator, this dynamic duo is set to deliver another season packed with heart, hilarity, and the kind of chaos only the Boye family can bring. Watch the trailer.

Professor T Season 2 (26 September)

Professor T. Image: ITV. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. The brilliant but idiosyncratic Professor Jasper Tempest is back. He’s sharper than ever but more troubled than before. This season, the Professor is spending even more time with Greater Cambridge Police helping them to solve a series of complicated crimes with his unique insight and forensic analysis.

Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps (28 September)

Travel Series. Pilgrimage is back with a brand-new series, as seven well known personalities, of differing faiths and beliefs, tackle a challenging 300km pilgrimage through the majestic and awe-inspiring Austrian and Swiss Alps.

