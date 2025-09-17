5 best new films to stream this week

Here are the best new films to stream this week, as selected by ScreenHub:

Love Of An Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee (15 September) – Stan

Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee. Image: Rainbow Ridge Productions. 5 best new films.

Director: Ben Lawrence

Cast: Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski, John Cornell

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 95 minutes

Nearly 40 years after its release, Crocodile Dundee remains Australia’s biggest box office success story. This documentary revisits the improbable rise of the 1986 classic, made by a cast and crew with virtually no feature film experience.

Through behind-the-scenes stories, industry analysis and archival footage, the film celebrates the enduring appeal of the character while uncovering the hurdles that nearly sank the project.

Swiped (19 September) – Disney+

Swiped. Image: 20th Century Studios. 5 best new films.

Director: Rachel Lee Goldenberg

Cast: Lily James, Ben Schnetzer, Myha’la

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 124 minutes

Based on the true story of Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of Bumble, Swiped traces her journey from college graduate to the youngest female self-made billionaire. Lily James takes the lead, portraying Wolfe Herd’s persistence in building a feminist-friendly platform within the male-dominated tech industry.

The film dramatises the creation of both Tinder and Bumble, capturing the personal and professional battles that reshaped modern dating. Watch the trailer.

Signs For Change (20 September) – SBS On Demand

SIgns for Change. Image: BBC. 5 best new films.

Director: Luke Mellows

Luke Mellows Cast: Rose Ayling-Ellis

Rose Ayling-Ellis Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 60 minutes

Rose Ayling-Ellis, best known as an EastEnders actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner, fronts this ground-breaking BBC documentary that shines a light on the deaf community.

The film follows Ayling-Ellis on a deeply personal journey as she explores the cultural shift brought by the legal recognition of British Sign Language in 2022. Speaking with activists, artists and loved ones, she challenges perceptions of deafness and pushes audiences to rethink what accessibility and representation mean. Watch the trailer.

Stylebender (21 September) – SBS On Demand

Stylebender. Image: FluroBlack. 5 best new films.

Director: Zoe McIntosh

Cast: Israel Adesanya

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 102 minutes

This intimate portrait of UFC champion Israel Adesanya goes far beyond fight footage. Born in Nigeria and raised in New Zealand, Adesanya has become a divisive yet fascinating figure in mixed martial arts.

Stylebender dives into his struggles with bullying, his embrace of dance as healing, and his candid reflections on masculinity and mental health. The result is a layered exploration of one of the sport’s most electrifying athletes. Watch the trailer.

The Monkey (21 September) – Prime Video

The Monkey. Image: Neon. 5 best new films.

Director: Osgood Perkins

Cast: Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Christian Convery

Genre: Horror, thriller

Runtime: 104 minutes

Based on the short story by Stephen King, The Monkey brings one of his eeriest creations to the screen. The film follows twin brothers Bill and Hal, who stumble across their father’s old toy monkey in the attic. The seemingly harmless wind-up toy, with its cymbal-clashing grin, triggers a horrifying pattern: every time it plays, someone dies.

As the brothers grow up, they try to distance themselves from the curse, only to be drawn back into its cycle of terror. Osgood Perkins (Longlegs, The Blackcoat’s Daughter) directs, cementing his reputation as one of horror’s most atmospheric filmmakers.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.