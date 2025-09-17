News

 > What to Watch

5 best new films to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new films to stream from 15 to 21 September 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.
17 Sep 2025 9:00
Silvi Vann-Wall
Swiped. Image: 20th Century Studios. 5 best new films.

Streaming

Swiped. Image: 20th Century Studios. 5 best new films.

Share Icon

Here are the best new films to stream this week, as selected by ScreenHub:

Love Of An Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee (15 September) – Stan

Rainbow Ridge Productions. Streaming On Stan.
Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee. Image: Rainbow Ridge Productions. 5 best new films.

Director: Ben Lawrence
Cast: Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski, John Cornell
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 95 minutes

Nearly 40 years after its release, Crocodile Dundee remains Australia’s biggest box office success story. This documentary revisits the improbable rise of the 1986 classic, made by a cast and crew with virtually no feature film experience.

Through behind-the-scenes stories, industry analysis and archival footage, the film celebrates the enduring appeal of the character while uncovering the hurdles that nearly sank the project.

Swiped (19 September) – Disney+

Swiped. Image: 20Th Century Studios. 5 Best New Films.
Swiped. Image: 20th Century Studios. 5 best new films.

Director: Rachel Lee Goldenberg
Cast: Lily James, Ben Schnetzer, Myha’la
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 124 minutes

Based on the true story of Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of Bumble, Swiped traces her journey from college graduate to the youngest female self-made billionaire. Lily James takes the lead, portraying Wolfe Herd’s persistence in building a feminist-friendly platform within the male-dominated tech industry.

The film dramatises the creation of both Tinder and Bumble, capturing the personal and professional battles that reshaped modern dating. Watch the trailer.

Signs For Change (20 September) – SBS On Demand

Signs For Change. Image: Bbc. Streaming On Sbs On Demand.
SIgns for Change. Image: BBC. 5 best new films.
  • Director: Luke Mellows
  • Cast: Rose Ayling-Ellis
  • Genre: Documentary
  • Runtime: 60 minutes

Rose Ayling-Ellis, best known as an EastEnders actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner, fronts this ground-breaking BBC documentary that shines a light on the deaf community.

The film follows Ayling-Ellis on a deeply personal journey as she explores the cultural shift brought by the legal recognition of British Sign Language in 2022. Speaking with activists, artists and loved ones, she challenges perceptions of deafness and pushes audiences to rethink what accessibility and representation mean. Watch the trailer.

Stylebender (21 September) – SBS On Demand

Stylebender. Image: Fluroblack. Streaming On Sbs On Demand.
Stylebender. Image: FluroBlack. 5 best new films.

Director: Zoe McIntosh
Cast: Israel Adesanya
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 102 minutes

This intimate portrait of UFC champion Israel Adesanya goes far beyond fight footage. Born in Nigeria and raised in New Zealand, Adesanya has become a divisive yet fascinating figure in mixed martial arts.

Stylebender dives into his struggles with bullying, his embrace of dance as healing, and his candid reflections on masculinity and mental health. The result is a layered exploration of one of the sport’s most electrifying athletes. Watch the trailer.

The Monkey (21 September) – Prime Video

The Monkey. Image: Neon. 5 Best New Films.
The Monkey. Image: Neon. 5 best new films.

Director: Osgood Perkins
Cast: Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Christian Convery
Genre: Horror, thriller
Runtime: 104 minutes

Based on the short story by Stephen King, The Monkey brings one of his eeriest creations to the screen. The film follows twin brothers Bill and Hal, who stumble across their father’s old toy monkey in the attic. The seemingly harmless wind-up toy, with its cymbal-clashing grin, triggers a horrifying pattern: every time it plays, someone dies.

As the brothers grow up, they try to distance themselves from the curse, only to be drawn back into its cycle of terror. Osgood Perkins (Longlegs, The Blackcoat’s Daughter) directs, cementing his reputation as one of horror’s most atmospheric filmmakers.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

Related News

Morning Wars. Image: Apple TV. Best new shows.
What to Watch

5 best new shows to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new shows to stream from 15 to 21 September 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.

Silvi Vann-Wall
grace season 5 tv show
What to Watch

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 15 September to 21 September 2025 on BritBox with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
black rabbit netflix
What to Watch

Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 15 September to 21 September 2025 on Netflix with this…

Leah J. Williams
RoboCop (2014). Image: Sony Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.
What to Watch

HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 15 September to 21 September 2025 on HBO Max with…

Leah J. Williams
Drive-Away Dolls. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.
What to Watch

Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 15 September to 21 September 2025 on Paramount+ with this…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login