Light Odyssey lets you take on a world of giants as a tiny, plucky hero

The world is very large, and you are very small. In Light Odyssey, these facts mean little. What actually matters is the sword in your hand, and the willingness of your heart. In this upcoming Soulslike adventure, you must forge a path forward, through a dark and strange noir world populated by towering Colossi. Each swing of your weapon is but a pinprick for these beings, but with each slice, you carve away more of their health, and begin to forge a brighter future.

Light Odyssey is striking even beyond its frantic boss battles. When you enter its world, you’ll find a minimalist landscape of pervasive mystery. In a quiet, whispery voice, the game’s narrator will reveal all you’ll know in your first steps: ‘Where Alpha and Omega meet, a soul of light is born.’ So, the game’s protagonist, Bandi, takes their first steps into a beautiful but unforgiving world.

Bandi might be small and adorable, but they are mighty in approach. Wielding light and courage, they venture forth, past strange and uncanny obstacles. The world of Light Odyssey is all black, white, and shades of grey, with pathways that form out of darkness. You zip past abstract rock formations, and below, you’ll find looming rocks, spikes, and undulating shapes, strange in their design.

Light Odyssey. Image: SSUN GAMES / GRAVITY.

It’s uncanny and disorienting, reflecting the journey of Bandi through a new world of danger. All the while, as you discover new and more intimidating structures, you’ll be lifted by a harmonic, resonant soundtrack that speaks to the uncanny nature of your journey.

But of course, this peaceful reverie only lasts as long as the space between bosses. Enjoy the ambience, but prepare for it to be shattered as Bandi faces off against a string of bosses of boggling power.

In the early stages of the game, you’ll encounter your very first challenge, one that will immediately test your reflexes. Like other Souls-like, combat requires dodging and weaving, with each hit earned by patience and good timing. The first Colossi is a cyclopean foe with a devastating ground pound, and the ability to rain down shards of piercing light. To conquer it is to take part in a dance – you’ll need to time your ranged bow-and-arrow ability to each swing of this creature’s fists, while wielding your size to your advantage.

Light Odyssey. Image: SSUN GAMES / GRAVITY.

As the Colossi rears up, you’ll dart away from its circle of impact, then jump back in, to swing or fire, slowly chipping away at its health. This process requires some learning, as you’ll need to monitor movement and figure out when it’s best to unleash your sword and jab away. But the fight never feels unfair; victory is well-earned. Breathe deeply, and you’ll find your openings, eventually carving away the Colossi’s health to initiate the next stages of battle.

Even when the creature plays dirty, smashing the ground apart to initiate a heart-pounding chase sequence along a dark and shrouded path, it’ll be your own instincts and good thinking that gets you through. And as you enter the last stage of battle, and finally plunge your sword into the Colossi’s heart, you’ll smile, knowing how far you’ve come, and how much you’ve earned your victory.

In this early taste of Light Odyssey, your steps are made clear, even with the game’s minimalist touches. Impactful combat and light storytelling touches are very effective in showcasing Bandi’s journey, and hinting at ever-more-difficult battles to come.

Keep an eye out for Light Odyssey as it heads to launch in 2025. The game is now available to wishlist on Steam, and a demo will be available during Steam Next Fest in October. In addition, those attending Gamescom 2025 will find Light Odyssey on show.

