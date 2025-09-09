APRA Professional Development Awards 2026 are now open for applications

APRA AMCOS has opened its 2026 APRA Professional Development Awards (PDAs) for applications, with composer and songwriter members encouraged to submit their work for consideration. The annual awards provide 13 individual winners with AUD $10,000 to fund professional development through workshop and seminar attendance, mentoring, music education courses, and more.

It’s an invaluable opportunity to advance a career in composition or songwriting, with funds supporting personal growth, as much as career evolution. 2025 Screen Composition winner Samuel Marks described his award win as an ‘intense emotional experience’ in conversation with ScreenHub, labelling it an inspiring core moment for his long-term growth.

‘Awards mean different things to different people. For me, this award tells me I’m basically heading in the right direction,’ Marks said. ‘There’s no right direction, though it’s an indication that something is working, and to basically keep in balance, consistent, and to trust myself.’

For Marks, the award was transformative. It felt like a recognition of his ‘focus, discipline, hard work, and expression.’ The money has already proved incredibly useful for career development, but it was the emotional inspiration that most served the composer.

‘[It was] overwhelming,’ Marks said. ‘Especially as I didn’t believe I’d be the recipient … To be recognised in that way in such a competitive and difficult industry was surreal, and I’m very grateful for it.’

Notably, Marks said he didn’t want to apply initially, as he didn’t believe he had a shot at receiving the award. Believing in himself was a significant hurdle. But with encouragement from a good friend, and the open call-out from APRA AMCOS, he eventually put together a portfolio of work for submission and was able to see both the value and beauty of his creations from an alternative perspective.

‘It ended up being a great way to stop and reflect on everything I’d done up until that point,’ Marks said.

Months on from achieving the award, Marks has used the APRA award funding to ‘continue refining [his] craft and broaden [his] scope.’ As he told ScreenHub, it’s served as a ‘great milestone, a checkpoint’ to see how much he’s grown. With the award under his belt, he’s feeling inspired, and ready for a brighter future.

How to apply for the 2026 APRA Professional Development Awards



APRA composer and songwriter members who believe they’d benefit from the 2026 APRA Professional Development Awards are now encouraged to submit their work under this year’s award categories. As announced, they are:

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, General (Two Awards)

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, Senior – All Genres (Entrants must be over the age of 50.)

Country/Americana

Classical & Experimental

Dance/Electronic

Hip Hop/Rap

Jazz and Improvised Music

Music Theatre/Stage (Workshop Funding Only)

Popular Contemporary (Two Awards, includes Pop, Rock, Alternative, Blues, Roots, Folk, Metal, Christian and Children’s)

R&B/Soul

Screen Composition (Film, TV, Games)

Applicants may submit for one individual category that best represents their work and skills. They will additionally choose a partner organisation to review their application (unless submitting to the dedicated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander categories), noting these organisations will play the role of judge.

Applications must include a short bio and headshot, as well as three musical works or songs for judges to assess, with these aiming to demonstrate the full breadth of applicant skills. An accompanying paragraph must speak to these works, and detail achievements, experiences, and ambitions within the composition or songwriting career tracks.

As highlighted by APRA, the awards are specifically for funds to aid career growth and development. Those keen to submit should ensure this is understood, to have the best chance at recognition.

‘Receiving the award has been rejuvenating, and has given me momentum,’ Marks said. He has encouraged others who may benefit from the award to consider applying, regardless of any self-doubt.

To learn more about the 2026 APRA Professional Development Awards (PDAs), head to the APRA website.

