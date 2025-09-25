Ghost of Yotei review: a cinematic odyssey of vengeance

Ghost of Yotei is a game of great beauty and great violence, its disparate parts weaved together in a sweeping, lush narrative about the transformative power of revenge. This is a journey that treads in the footsteps of Ghost of Tsushima, while charting its own course, telling a winding tale about a warrior-ghost who wanders a harsh, unforgiving world in search of solace.

Atsu, the titular warrior-ghost, is a relatively solemn protagonist, driven by thoughts of revenge, following the murder of her family. Years of seeking justice has honed her skills as you would hone a blade, transforming her into a living weapon that is spoken of in whispers. But Ghost of Yotei allows Atsu the space she needs to be a well-rounded character, and a plot wherein her quest for vengeance evolves with nuance.

Ghost of Yotei isn’t only about revenge

Screenshot: ScreenHub / Sucker Punch Productions

To the villagers of Yotei, Atsu is a powerful wandering force to be feared. But her quest draws in friends and allies that reshape her, allowing her a clarity that gives more depth to her vengeance. As Atsu, the player is tasked with hunting down members of the villainous Yotei Six, each responsible in some way for the killing of Atsu’s family.

Pursuing each member, by discovering narrative threads along your lone wolf path, is episodic in nature. You may choose to follow each path as you wish, but as you uncover clues, you’ll travel along distinct winding tracks through siloed regions, discovering more about your opponents, and their legacy of misdeeds.

While some exist as villainous caricatures, there are many more who reveal a bounty of secrets that force Atsu to question the purpose of her quest.

This is not simply a game about bloody revenge. It’s about action and consequence, and the balance of power. It’s about what wielding a sword means, and what results from taking a life. Atsu is largely presented as a one-woman army, but softer notes in the game’s overarching narrative give space for her character to grow and evolve. To understand the nature of killing, and whether solace may truly be achieved by taking a life.

Ghost of Yotei is built around these deeper questions, with its many parts feeding into a moving tale. It’s in the game’s overall design that it’s most impactful; as you roam through gorgeous natural environments, the camera peels back to reveal the enormity of your world, and give a sense of place. You are only small in the world of Yotei, made smaller by the presence of Mount Yotei (inspired by the breath-taking real-life location), which towers in the distance.

A small but mighty warrior can change everything

Screenshot: ScreenHub / Sucker Punch Productions

But even in Atsu’s smallness, her quest for revenge feels enormous, and all-consuming. Her anger is palpable (and delivered compellingly in short, biting dialogue and subtle acting delivered well by actor Erika Ishii), and defines this story well.

The game doesn’t solely dwell on the ugliness of anger and violence, however, instead focussing on beauty and reflection, as Ghost of Tsushima did before it. The narrative charts this balance nimbly.

There are moments when you’ll wield Atsu’s deadly skills to chop your way through samurai encampments, with deftly-designed stealth and skirmish abilities allowing you to take on hordes as a lithe, spinning warrior. But there’s also plenty of quieter moments, where Atsu rests in a pond and reflects on her lost childhood, and what remains of her light-hearted family memories. Or moments when the fog of anger and rage dissipate, and Atsu grasps at the possibility that change and growth is possible, and that forgiveness can be equally powerful, when it’s earned.

Nuance can be difficult to implement in stories of revenge. When each step brings you closer to another murder, and wandering passersby easily meet your blade, a story can devolve into violence for the sake of violence. But the Sucker Punch Productions team has avoided that with careful hands, ensuring compelling story beats accompany each step, painting a beautiful picture of Atsu’s place in this world.

Whether it’s the opposition she faces as a woman – warriors often underestimate her, or outright reject her based on superstition or historical belief – or the opposition to her quest, to take down the domineering Yotei Six, at every turn, you see what’s forced Atsu onto this path. You understand why she still moves and breathes, and how every sword swing is buoyed by thoughts of a childhood lost, and a village cowered in fear.

Screenshot: ScreenHub / Sucker Punch Productions

Ghost of Yotei is a breath-taking experience in that regard. Far beyond its visual beauty, you can see the layers of this game in every part of its story, as you unravel each thread. Whether in its quieter, more meditative moments, or in its sword-swinging base attacks, this is an adventure that understands balance in all things.

It invites you to feel a virtual wind against your skin, to see through new eyes, and to feel the physical, and spiritual weight of your swords in your hands. Ghost of Yotei sweeps you away, and you’ll be glad to feel yourself becoming lost in its world.

A code for Ghost of Yotei was provided by the publisher, and played for the purposes of this review.

