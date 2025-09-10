Backbone Pro review: a controller upgrade for console games on phones

We are currently living through the golden age of being able to play console-quality games on our phones, either natively or through streaming. This is the dream, probably.

There are lots of controller options out there for people to choose from. There’s just using a regular console controller over Bluetooth and either mounting your phone on a stand or using a dongle to connect it to the controller itself. But then there are also dedicated snap on controller accessories, like the Backbone One, Razer Kishi, low cost Laser Gaming Controller attachment, or the new Backbone Pro.

Each of those options have their own pros and cons. After over a month of using the Backbone Pro, I’ve found that it has far more pro than con.

Backbone Pro: key specs

Quoted battery life 40 hours Hall Effect? Yes, but only in the triggers Connections Bluetooth, USB-C input on right grip, 3.5mm headphone jack on left grip, USB-C plug on centre to plug into Android phones and iPhone 15 and newer Compatible with iPhone, Android, Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch App? Yes, with an optional paid subscription for some reason Layout Xbox-style (ABXY buttons) Customisable back buttons? You bet your ass it has two of them Dimensions contracted 101.1mm x 180.7mm x 49.8mm (HxWxD) Dimensions fully extended 101.1mm x 280.7mm x 49.8mm (HxWxD) Weight 203g Advertised warranty One year, in addition to your Australian consumer law rights Price $269.95

There’s a lot to love in those specs, mostly the battery life. It is a bit weird to not use Hall Effect sensors in the thumb sticks, not a choice I would have made. But the rest is about right for what you want in a snap on phone controller accessory.’

Backbone Pro: one controller for all

What makes the BackBone Pro special is that you can snap it onto a phone, which is expected for an attachable phone controller, but you can also use it as a Bluetooth controller on a PC, Mac, Switch, tablet, smart TV, etc.

That means you only have to bring one controller for a weekend away, and still use all your devices, rather than having to choose or overpack.

In the box you also get some magnetic attachments that mean you can adjust the size of the phone slot, so you can use it with or without a case (assuming your case isn’t particularly chunky). I could use the Backbone Pro with my Quadlock case on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and while it wasn’t a perfect fit, it fit enough that I feel confident saying it’ll work with most standard cases.

Backbone Pro: play experience

I’ve spent a lot of time playing with the BackBone Pro on planes, trains and beach cabanas this past month, and for the most part it is a damn good time.

It’s surprisingly comfortable in my hands. It’s not quite a perfect fit, with some parts feeling a touch too big (the base of the grip is a bit too thick to nestle nicely in the hand), and other parts feeling a touch cramped (the right thumb stick), but there are so many different hand sizes that it’s impossible to please everyone.

Another thing I like is how well balanced it is. The controller is noticeably heavier than the BackBone One, but that extra weight doesn’t make it feel heavy, it just feels more substantial. More premium. More deliberate.

The rear buttons are now a must on any controller with ‘pro’ in the title, and were super easy to assign purpose in the app. The longer I can put off ever again having to press L3 to sprint, the better, so back buttons are essential for how I play. They’re well positioned, and the larger size means that they’ll adapt well to a wide variety of hand sizes.

Backbone Pro. Image: Alice Clarke.

What’s weird is how small the thumb stick grips are. The sticks themselves are the same size as a normal stick, but the spot where you put your thumb is oddly small. There’s enough room on the body of the controller to make them a standard size, and yet they are fun size.

It’s not uncomfortable per se, but it does take some adjustment. Not using Hall Effect sticks is still a bit disappointing, however they still feel responsive and comfortable to wield.

The triggers do have Hall Effect sensors, and the lightly textured buttons are nice to touch. The limited actuation distance is somewhat bothersome when playing Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Game Cloud, but it’s perfect for shooters such as Fortnite.

Backbone Pro: phone battery

If you also have perpetually low phone battery, then you’ll be pleased to know that the experience of playing while charging is vastly improved over the BackBone One. The parallel USB-C charging charges your phone when the BackBone Pro is plugged in, and the controller grabs some of that charge at the same time, too, keeping everything ticking along nicely.

The USB-C port placement doesn’t get in the way of playing, with that location in the bottom right allowing the cable to hang down out of the way. It’s the same with the 3.5mm jack on the left hand side.

It’s disappointing that it doesn’t have built-in rumble. I did still experience some of the iPhone’s haptic feedback which was nice, though that’s only helpful when playing on, well, iPhone. Playing games on Mac just felt like they were missing something without the rumble.

That said, on a portable device, trade offs must be made between experience and battery life, and having one fewer thing to charge during a long flight is my preference if a decision must be made.

Actually sitting down and playing was comfortable for hours at a time. It took 2-3 hours before I started to feel much strain in my hands from wrapping around an unusual object for an extended period of time. It’s definitely using my hand muscles in a slightly different way to, say, an Xbox controller or DualSense. But the longer I played over time, the better it felt.

Backbone Pro: subscription details

In 2025, everything has a subscription attached to it. The future was a mistake.

The Backbone+ subscription service is part of the otherwise excellent Backbone app (which is where customisation and firmware updates live).

For free you get access to firmware updates, button remapping, the ability to take screenshots, ‘gaming news’, and syncing across multiple devices.

The ~$50 a year subscription then gets you the ability to launch all your games from the app, limited in-game perks and rewards, personalised game recommendations, the ability to capture and share 1080p 60fps video with cloud storage, in-app voice and text chat with friends, and the ability to live-stream directly to Twitch.

Most of that is stuff that people might be able to do for free in other apps, but I’m sure it adds enough value for some people to be worth it. You get a few months free when you first launch the app with the controller, so users will have the opportunity to try before they buy.

Backbone Pro: portability

I got the optional case with my Backbone Pro, which protects it in my bag more than just throwing it in there naked, though it does add bulk.

The shape means that it’s pretty easy to pack. I took it in my backpack on a week-long work trip where I only took carry on, and didn’t feel like it was taking up any unearned space.

At less than 200g, the controller itself is hardly burdensome, and there’s something about loading up a game while sitting on the beach that feels delightfully decadent.

Backbone Pro: verdict

I really like the Backbone Pro a lot. There’s a tonne of flexibility in how and where you play that most of the other mobile controllers just don’t have. There is still quite a bit of room for improvement, and I likely would have made some different choices when designing my ultimate controller.

But as someone who really liked the Backbone One, the Backbone Pro is an excellent upgrade that has drastically increased how often I play console games on my phone.



