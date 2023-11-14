WA Screen Culture Awards Nominees Revealed for 2023

The WA Screen Culture Awards (WASCAs) will be held on Sunday 26 November at Luna Cinemas Leederville, hosted by comedian and YouTuber Ethan Marrell AKA Ozzy Man.

Winners will be announced from across 21 categories and two Special Industry Awards: the Independent Spirit Award and the Contribution to the Industry, presented by the Revelation Perth International Film Festival.

‘I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of something in an industry I quit about 10 years ago,’ said Marrell.

The awards night includes the official awards presentation, followed by post-event celebration into the night at Luna Cinemas Leederville.

‘The WASCAs are dedicated to acknowledging innovation and achievement across the entire screen sector in WA,’ said Revelation Film Festival Director Richard Sowada.

‘The event is unique on the national cultural scene in its approach in platforming and unifying all moving image forms in the one event to show the depth and diversity of the local sector. In doing this, we look toward not just platforming and rewarding these forms but encouraging their development in building a fully integrated cultural environment.’

The WA Screen Culture Awards nominees are:

Innovation Awards

Narrative Feature Film with budget under $1m Frank and Frank Rampage Electra Sweet Rhythm Violett



Narrative Feature Film with budget over $1m He Ain’t Heavy It Only Takes A Night



Feature Documentary / Non Fiction Black Cockatoo Crisis Dolphins: Is Our Love Too Deep? The Last Song



Short Film / Animation An Origin of Rape Culture Bird Drone Making Waves Max Pam: The Freddie Incident Tee Ken Ng The Grey Line



Student Film Dare to Dream Diary of Death Injustice Melody of Life School Makes Me… Tea’s Ready



Television Claremont – A Killer Among Us New Leash on Life Ningaloo Nyinggulu



Music Video Anna Schneider – Lyrebird Booxkid – The Battle Bad Weather – Flowers in Your Room Moana – Kingdom and Temple Studio Orange – Healthy Hygiene Behaviours



Game Design Nekograms Tactical Response: PVP, Apocalypse and Genesis



Commercial Content 2023 Certified Organic Vintage – Voyager Estate, Margaret River Kaleep Raith Skateboards – World Record Attempt Real Good Honey – Nothing to Hide Wizard Pharmacy: Xmas Rap! World Transplant Games 2023



Moving Image and Installation A Leap of Faith LightWaves



Virtual Reality, 360° or Augmented Reality Bidi Walbraaniny – Path to Healing BoodjAR Tactical Response: PVP, Apocalypse and Genesis The Careful Project – Kiera Jas – Thoughts Wiluna Martu Ranger VR – Protecting Culture and Country



Web Series or Online Content Dr Russell’s World of Curiosities Love Me Lex Puntukurnu – Smoking Aware Cool Mum



Outstanding Achievement Awards

Directing Claremont – A Killer Among Us – Anthony Barwell He Ain’t Heavy – David Vincent Smith I’m Not a Nurse – Jessica Bailey Making Waves – Christian Horgan Raising Thunder – Kaleb McKenna Tee Ken Ng – Ella Wright



Cinematography or Visualisation Bird Drone – Radheya Jegatheva He Ain’t Heavy – Lewis Potts I’m Not a Nurse – Damian Fasolo Marlu Man – Christian Kennedy Tee Ken Ng – Rhys Jones



Writing Bird Drone – Clare Toonen Good Fortune – Lata Periakarpen He Ain’t Heavy – David Vincent Smith It Only Takes A Night – Callan Durlik Love Me Lex – Sanja Katich Ningaloo Nyinggulu – Tim Winton, Peter Rees



Performance Frank and Frank – Myles Pollard He Ain’t Heavy – Greta Scacchi He Ain’t Heavy – Sam Corlett I’m Not a Nurse – Christine Ayo It Only Takes A Night – Ana Ika Love Me Lex – Sarah Light



Performance Under 18s A Novel Christmas – Koko Kelemete Raising Thunder – Chloe Brink Violett – Valentina Blagojevic When Doves Fly – Lauren Campbell



Production Design (incl. costume, set design, hair and makeup etc) A Novel Christmas – Casey Renzullo, Kayleigh Lux He Ain’t Heavy – Emma Fletcher It Only Takes A Night – Johnny Ma The Redemption – Stephanie Davis Violett – Helena Polley



Editing Good Fortune – Saxon Wright He Ain’t Heavy – Antony Webb Love Me Lex – Oliver Dear Tee Ken Ng – David Vincent Smith The Grey Line – Scott Quayle



Sound or Sound Design Claremont: A Killer Among Us – Ben Morris, Kim Lord I’m Not a Nurse – Ben Morton It Only Takes A Night – Nick Gallagher Ningaloo Nyinggulu – Ric Curtin, Xoe Baird, Glenn Martin, Brett Stayt, Elizabeth Parer-Cook, Marcus Lorenz Raising Thunder – Brad Habib, Holly Miller, Jake Isard, Tam Glover, Brendan Hill, James Brock



Original Music A Novel Christmas – Andrew James Bartlett An Origin of Rape Culture – Nicholas Gardiner I’m Not a Nurse – Ben Morton Raising Thunder – Robert Woods Violett – Steven J. Mihaljevich, Ben Chase



The WASCAs are presented and produced by the Revelation Perth International Film Festival in collaboration with the WA screen industry.

For tickets and more information, head to the WA Screen Culture Awards website.