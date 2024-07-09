News

 > News

SBS & NITV announce three ‘groundbreaking’ dramas 

Three 'exiting, innovative and risk-taking' dramas are in production through the Digital Originals Initiative.
9 Jul 2024
ScreenHub staff
(L-R) Director, co-creator and co-writer, Nathan Maynard, co-creator, co-writer and producer Adam Thompson, and producer Catherine Pettman. Image: SBS.

Free To Air

(L-R) Director, co-creator and co-writer, Nathan Maynard, co-creator, co-writer and producer Adam Thompson, and producer Catherine Pettman. Image: SBS.

Share Icon

SBS, National Indigenous Television (NITV) and Screen Australia have announced three new Australian series coming to screens through the successful Digital Originals initiative, with production underway for Moni in NSW, Moonbird in Tasmania and Warm Props in Western Australia. 

An ongoing partnership between SBS, NITV and Screen Australia, Digital Originals aims to develop exciting, innovative and risk-taking short-form drama projects to premiere on SBS On Demand, SBS VICELAND and NITV, from emerging screen creatives who are currently underrepresented in the sector.

Moni

In Pasifika led series Moni, a gay Samoan man must reluctantly work out why his dead mother has unexpectedly plummeted from the heavens, and in doing so, learn to embrace his own truth. Led by creator, writer, and showrunner Taofia Pelesasa, director Alana Hicks, producer Nicole Coventry and executive producer Eliorah Malifa with Pelesasa Pics, the series explores identity, belonging and self-acceptance. 

Moonbird

Moonbird is a co-production between the first-ever Tasmanian Aboriginal screen production company, Kutikina Productions, and Sheoak Films. Produced by Catherine Pettman and Adam Thompson, Moonbird explores the relationship between a recently sober father and his son who attempt to reconnect through a traditional muttonbirding season on a remote Tasmanian island. The series is directed, co-created, and co-written by Nathan Maynard, and co-created and co-written by Adam Thompson. 

Warm Props

Warm Props takes audiences behind the scenes with Charlie, who returns to a chaotic film shoot in her hometown in Western Australia and must face her past as her narcissistic boss threatens the stability of her career and personal life. The series is brought to life by creator and writer Jub Clerc, co-writer Kimberly Benjamin, directed by Clerc and Benjamin, and produced by Jodie Bell for Ramu Productions. 

Warm Props filming in WA last week with creator, director, and writer, Jub Clerc.

Commissioning Editor SBS Scripted Nakul Legha, said: ‘We’re proud to be commissioning and developing such bold and ambitious scripted series that continue to raise the bar for Australian storytelling. The Digital Originals initiative consistently delivers award-winning, creatively brilliant series that have launched the careers of Australia’s most talented emerging and under-represented voices.’

Related News

Television Streaming News Features Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Documentary Digital All Screen
More
Maggie Beer's Big Mission. Image: ABC.
Reviews

Maggie Beer’s Big Mission review: a heart-soaring triumph from the ABC

Championing a lifelong mission to promote healthy eating, Maggie Beer hopes to prove that minor tweaks can have a major…

Stephen A Russell
Four Corners: Sex Tourism – My Father’s Secret. Image: ABC.
News

ABC's Four Corners tracks Australian sex tourism fathers in the Philippines

DNA from children in the Philippines is being used to identify their sex-tourist fathers, find them and demand child support. 

ScreenHub staff
Megafauna: what killed Australia's giants ABC
Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on ABC iview from 24 to 30 June 2024 in Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Stuff the British Stole S2 ABC
Reviews

Stuff the British Stole – Season 2, ABC review

Marc Fennell's ABC documentary series Stuff the British Stole, about where the world's treasures belong, is spot-on.

Anthony Morris
Monday's Experts, hosts Tony Armstrong and Catherine Murphy ABC
Reviews

Monday's Experts, ABC review: playing sports comedy with a straight bat

Sporting banter and comedy combine in the ABC's latest stab at a format that's done well elsewhere.

Anthony Morris
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login