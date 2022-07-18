Safe Home on SBS: Aisha Dee, Virginia Gay and Mabel Li to star

SBS has announced the cast of its upcoming thriller series Safe Home, which is currently in production in Melbourne.

The Bold Type’s Aisha Dee leads a cast including recent Logie-nominee Mabel Li (New Gold Mountain, The Tailings), Virginia Gay (Judy & Punch, Winners and Losers), Thomas Cocquerel (The Gilded Age, Red Dog) and Antonia Prebble (Westside, Outrageous Fortune).

The supporting cast, meanwhile, includes, Hal Cumpston (The Walking Dead), Chenoa Deemal (Troppo), David Roberts (Total Control), Janet Andrewartha (Neighbours), Mark Mitchinson (The Hobbit), Tegan Stimson (Irreverent), Katlyn Wong (Mystic), Nicholas Burton (Barons) and Yuchen Wang (Hungry Ghosts).

Safe Home follows Phoebe (Aisha Dee), a twenty-something professional who leaves her job at a prominent law firm to work at a struggling family violence legal centre. As interconnecting stories unfold, relationships are tested and the pressure mounts. With so much at stake, Phoebe must navigate a path that isn’t always clear, and people aren’t always as they appear.

From the award-winning producer behind Offspring, Puberty Blues and RFDS, this is Imogen Banks’ first series under her new production company Kindling Pictures. Directed by 2021 AACTA award-winning director Stevie Cruz-Martin (The Tailings, Pulse) and created by acclaimed playwright Anna Barnes, Safe Home was inspired by Barnes’ time working at a family legal centre in Melbourne. The series is written by Barnes alongside Michelle Law, Jean Tong and co-produced by Emelyne Palmer.

‘Working in the sector, I became aware of the important role the media played in telling stories about family violence,’ Barnes said. ‘The often sensational news stories significantly influence a lot of the general public’s understanding of this complex issue. In creating Safe Home, we have worked with professionals in the field – so while fictional, its rooted in authenticity and the real-life processes of the legal services.’

SBS Head of Scripted, Julie Eckersley, said: ‘As my first Original commission for SBS, I am incredibly excited about Safe Home. This a compelling and suspenseful drama series; think Unbelievable meets SBS’s hit series The Hunting. It will engage your heart as well as your mind and make you question everything you think you know about family violence.’

Safe Home will premiere on SBS in 2023.