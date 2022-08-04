Regionality Cairns doco and factual industry event – program announced

AIDC & Screen Queensland, in collaboration with Screenworks, have announced the full program for the inaugural Regionality Cairns documentary and factual industry event, happening at Cairns Performing Arts Centre (CPAC) on Friday 2 September. Featuring exclusive masterclasses, industry panels, and sector networking with local and global documentary and factual experts, REGIONALITY CAIRNS aims to provide national and international exposure for nonfiction screen practitioners from regional Queensland.

Leading the program is a Masterclass with internationally acclaimed US-based filmmaker, cinematographer, and co-founder of Lady & Bird Films, Rita Baghdadi, director of the acclaimed My Country No More, Emmy Award-winning City Rising, and recent Sundance smash hit Sirens, executive produced by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph.

Further speakers include screenwriter, actor, and producer Aaron Fa’Aoso (The Straits, Blue Water Empire), producers Veronica Fury and Bettina Dalton of WilldBear Entertainment (Valerie Taylor: Playing With Sharks, Hating Peter Tatchell), Hot Docs funds manager Julian Carrington (Canada), PBS / POV producer Nicky Cook (USA), and global sales agents Daniel Cantagallo of Cargo Film Releasing (USA) and Oli Harbottle of Dogwoof (UK).

These speakers will feature in a session program tailor-made for regional and Far North Queensland practitioners, covering the art of pitching, accessing the North American documentary and factual market, and taking local stories to an international audience.

Visit the Regionality Cairns website for more information.