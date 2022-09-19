Queen’s funeral to attract twice as many people as were alive in 1926

As many as 4.1 billion people globally are expected to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today, making it the most watched TV broadcast of all time. It’s also, soberingly, more than double the world’s total population – 2 billion – when she was born in 1926.

Today, Monday 19 September, the Queen’s body will be carried to Westminster Abbey in England for a state funeral before being laid to rest at Windsor Castle.

Read: 10 films about Queen Elizabeth II & the monarchy (that you should watch)

ABC TV’s coverage will begin at 4pm AEST with a one-hour news event, and the funeral service will be shown live from 8pm AEST on ABC News and ABC TV.

The huge projected audience for the event is in keeping with the nearly round-the-clock footage of all things related to the Queen, her funeral arrangements and her legacy since her death on 8 September.

The estimated viewership figures eclipse previous ‘most-watched’ television broadcasts, as listed blow.

Most watched TV broadcasts in history

1973: Aloha From Hawaii Via Satellite (1.5 billion)

1974: Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman (1 billion)

1976: Muhammad Ali vs. Antonio Inoki (1.4 billion)

1978: Muhammad Ali vs. Leon Spinks II (2 billion)

1980: Muhammad Ali vs. Larry Holmes: The Last Hurrah, (2 billion)

1985: Live Aid (1.9 billion)

1997: The Funeral Of Diana, Princess Of Wales (2.5 billion)

2005: Live 8 (2 billion)

2009: Michael Jackson’s Memorial Service (2.5 billion)

2018: The Wedding Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle (1.9 billion)