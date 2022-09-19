News

Queen’s funeral to attract twice as many people as were alive in 1926

Some 4.1 billion people are expected to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on TV ... how does that compare with other record audiences?
19 Sep 2022
Paul Dalgarno

Television

Formal portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1959. Image: Wikimedia Commons.

As many as 4.1 billion people globally are expected to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today, making it the most watched TV broadcast of all time. It’s also, soberingly, more than double the world’s total population – 2 billion – when she was born in 1926.

Today, Monday 19 September, the Queen’s body will be carried to Westminster Abbey in England for a state funeral before being laid to rest at Windsor Castle.

Read: 10 films about Queen Elizabeth II & the monarchy (that you should watch)

ABC TV’s coverage will begin at 4pm AEST with a one-hour news event, and the funeral service will be shown live from 8pm AEST on ABC News and ABC TV.

The huge projected audience for the event is in keeping with the nearly round-the-clock footage of all things related to the Queen, her funeral arrangements and her legacy since her death on 8 September.

The estimated viewership figures eclipse previous ‘most-watched’ television broadcasts, as listed blow.

Most watched TV broadcasts in history

1973: Aloha From Hawaii Via Satellite (1.5 billion)

1974: Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman (1 billion)

1976: Muhammad Ali vs. Antonio Inoki (1.4 billion)

1978: Muhammad Ali vs. Leon Spinks II (2 billion)

1980: Muhammad Ali vs. Larry Holmes: The Last Hurrah, (2 billion)

1985: Live Aid (1.9 billion)

1997: The Funeral Of Diana, Princess Of Wales (2.5 billion)

2005: Live 8 (2 billion)

2009: Michael Jackson’s Memorial Service (2.5 billion)

2018: The Wedding Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle (1.9 billion)

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

