News

 > Film > News

Inside: Guy Pearce film wraps in Melbourne

Guy Pearce crime thriller Inside has just wrapped production in Melbourne.
19 Dec 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Guy Pearce and Charles Williams in INSIDE. Photo: Mathew Lynn

Share Icon

Production has wrapped in Melbourne on crime thriller Inside, the debut feature film from writer-director Charles Williams.

Guy Pearce (The ConvertMemento), Cosmo Jarvis (PersuasionLady Macbeth) and newcomer Vincent Miller lead the cast along with Toby Wallace (BabyteethThe Royal Hotel), Tara Morice (Strictly BallroomDance Academy), Chloé Hayden (Heartbreak High) and Michael Logo (Colin From Accounts).

In the coming-of-age film, after being transferred from juvenile to adult prison, Mel Blight (Vincent Miller) is taken under the wing of both Mark Shepard (Cosmo Jarvis), Australian criminal, and Warren Murfett (Guy Pearce), a soon-to-be-a-paroled inmate. As a paternal triangle grows between them, we see that ‘even the worst of men have a little bit of good inside that will be their undoing’.

Read: Kangaroo Island film underway in South Australia

‘It was incredibly defining to have spent my formative years growing up in regional Victoria and I couldn’t imagine making this film anywhere else,’ Williams said. ‘It’s a part of Australia we don’t often see on screen and I’m very grateful to have had the support to shoot here – both from VicScreen and the incredible local cast, crew, and wider community.”

Williams’ short film All These Creatures won the Palme d’Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Inside is produced by Marian Macgowan (Two HandsThe Great) for Macgowan Films and Kate Glover (Hot MilkThe Phantom of the Open) for Never Sleep Pictures, with Thomas M. Wright (The StrangerAcute Misfortune) serving as executive producer.

Inside is financed in association with VicScreen with support from the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) Premiere FundandScreen NSW. The film was attracted to Victoria through VicScreen’s Victorian Screen Incentive and Regional Location Assistance Fund.

Read: The Survivors: Netflix drama to be filmed in Victoria and Tasmania

‘It was a thrill to visit the set of Inside in Brunswick and meet some of our state’s talented cast and crew, who are bringing this distinctly Australian story to life,’ said Victorian Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks

‘We are backing productions like Inside to create job opportunities for Victorian screen workers and businesses, and put our local talent and stories on screens across the globe.’

Bonsai Films is distributing for Australia and New Zealand with Goodfellas (Wild Bunch) handling international sales. Additional funding partners include Finnish Impact Film Fund, Aurora Studios, Obscura and Film I Väst along with Soundfirm.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Features Film News Streaming
More
News

Kangaroo Island film underway in South Australia

Feature film Kangaroo Island is the directorial debut of Tim Piper, and it's filming in SA right now.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

The Road to Patagonia – Australian doco trailer released

A 50,000km odyssey shot over 16 years offers lessons on our relationship to the world, and slowing down.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Best horror films of 2023 and where to stream them

From M3GAN to Monolith, here are our top horror flicks of 2023, and where to stream them.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

AACTA-nominated film A Savage Christmas hits Binge tomorrow

A Savage Christmas combines LGBTQ themes and family tensions in a new Australian Christmas film.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Schindler’s List at 30: Spielberg’s shattering masterpiece

Spielberg acquired the rights to Thomas Keneally’s novel in 1983, but was initially reluctant to take on the film.

The Conversation
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login