Inside: Guy Pearce film wraps in Melbourne

Production has wrapped in Melbourne on crime thriller Inside, the debut feature film from writer-director Charles Williams.

Guy Pearce (The Convert, Memento), Cosmo Jarvis (Persuasion, Lady Macbeth) and newcomer Vincent Miller lead the cast along with Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, The Royal Hotel), Tara Morice (Strictly Ballroom, Dance Academy), Chloé Hayden (Heartbreak High) and Michael Logo (Colin From Accounts).

In the coming-of-age film, after being transferred from juvenile to adult prison, Mel Blight (Vincent Miller) is taken under the wing of both Mark Shepard (Cosmo Jarvis), Australian criminal, and Warren Murfett (Guy Pearce), a soon-to-be-a-paroled inmate. As a paternal triangle grows between them, we see that ‘even the worst of men have a little bit of good inside that will be their undoing’.

‘It was incredibly defining to have spent my formative years growing up in regional Victoria and I couldn’t imagine making this film anywhere else,’ Williams said. ‘It’s a part of Australia we don’t often see on screen and I’m very grateful to have had the support to shoot here – both from VicScreen and the incredible local cast, crew, and wider community.”

Williams’ short film All These Creatures won the Palme d’Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Inside is produced by Marian Macgowan (Two Hands, The Great) for Macgowan Films and Kate Glover (Hot Milk, The Phantom of the Open) for Never Sleep Pictures, with Thomas M. Wright (The Stranger, Acute Misfortune) serving as executive producer.

Inside is financed in association with VicScreen with support from the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) Premiere FundandScreen NSW. The film was attracted to Victoria through VicScreen’s Victorian Screen Incentive and Regional Location Assistance Fund.

‘It was a thrill to visit the set of Inside in Brunswick and meet some of our state’s talented cast and crew, who are bringing this distinctly Australian story to life,’ said Victorian Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks

‘We are backing productions like Inside to create job opportunities for Victorian screen workers and businesses, and put our local talent and stories on screens across the globe.’

Bonsai Films is distributing for Australia and New Zealand with Goodfellas (Wild Bunch) handling international sales. Additional funding partners include Finnish Impact Film Fund, Aurora Studios, Obscura and Film I Väst along with Soundfirm.