Binge to introduce ad-supported subscription model

Foxtel has revealed it will be launching a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier to Australian streaming service Binge.

The revelation was made as part of the ongoing Upfronts season, in which major TV networks and streamers reveal their upcoming business and programming plans. Nev Hassan, Binge’s Head of Agency Sales, announced the new tier to a cheering crowd last at the Allianz Stadium last Thursday night.

This signals a burgeoning trend among streaming services, whose subscription numbers seem to be collectively plateauing. Apparently Binge took the cue from Netflix, who will be the first to launch an ad-supported tier on 3 November this year. Other services may very likely follow suit.

Netflix’s new ad-supported tier plan will cost subscribers $6.99 per month, meaning subscribers already on the most basic plan at $9.99 per month won’t see ads. Binge’s model is likely to work in a similar manner.

There are no details as yet on how much the new ad-supported subscription tier will cost, or when exactly it will launch except for ‘early 2023’.