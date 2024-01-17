AWGIE Awards: nominations for The Royal Hotel, Finding the Voice and Night Bloomers



A dynamic cohort of Australian screen and stage writers have been nominated for the 56th Annual AWGIE Awards. The event, slated to unfold next month in Sydney, will showcase storytelling excellence across various genres.

Over 70 Australian written works, from both emerging writers and seasoned veterans, have been nominated for an AWGIE this year.

In screenwriting, the adaptation of Tim Winton’s Blueback by Robert Connolly contends for top honours. Additionally, Oscar Redding and Kitty Green’s thriller The Royal Hotel, as well as Colin and Cameron Cairnes’ horror film Late Night with the Devil will compete in the Best Feature Film – Original category.

For documentary, The Defenders, Harley & Katya, Volcano Man and John Farnham’s story Finding the Voice face off against one another.

On the TV front, ABC’s The Newsreader, with episodes written by Kim Ho, competes against Stan’s dark comedy Totally Completely Fine (episodes by Keir Wilkins) and an episode of Emmy-nominated The Great, written by Tony McNamara. Limited Series nominees include Elise McCredie, Giula Sandler and the writing team behind The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart adaptation.

The rivalry between Neighbours and Home and Away resumes in the Serial category, while in Comedy, Colin From Accounts, In Limbo and Christmas Ransom vie for writing accolades. ABC’s Gruen Nation has also secured its third consecutive nomination in Sketch Comedy, facing off against other comedic contenders.

The nominees for Children’s Television showcases the horror-comedy Crazy Fun Park, competing with episodes of Turn Up the Volume and season two of Mikki vs the World. The Pre-school category sees a battle between ABC Kids programs Beep and Mort and the summertime hit Kangaroo Beach.

Diversity takes centre stage in the Animation category, where adult comedy Koala Man lines up against short film Bird Drone, children’s series The Strange Chores, and a stand-alone animated episode of The Sandman.

As for Web Series, SBS On Demand dominates the category with dramas like Night Bloomers, Appetite and Latecomers providing a contemporary exploration of Australia. In the Audio – Fiction category, Meegan May and Lauren Anderson’s queer sci-fi comedy Starship Q Star competes with compelling crime thrillers Gripped: You Don’t Know Me and The Missed.

The full list of nominees for the 56th Annual AWGIE Awards can be found here. Winners will be announced on 15 February 2024.