News

 > Film > News

Ice Road 2: New Liam Neeson film shooting in Victoria this month

The latest Liam Neeson action film heads to Victoria for production this month.
16 Jan 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

L-R: Liam Neeson, Bernard Curry, Grace O’Sullivan and Geoff Morrel. Images supplied.

Share Icon

Liam Neeson is returning to Victoria this January for his latest project, Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky.

Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky is the sequel to the 2021 movie The Ice Road, which follows Liam Neeson’s character Mike McCann on a high-octane adventure through Nepal’s treacherous mountain scape.

The production joins a slate of major projects filming in the state, with the Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar and The Survivors in production, as well as Werner Film Production’s The Newsreader returning for a third season.

Acting Minister for Creative Industries Natalie Hutchins announced the Gippsland town of Walhalla is set to be the backdrop for some of the movie’s epic action scenes. The production will also shoot across Melbourne and use the volume screens and technology at NantStudios at Docklands Studios Melbourne.

Liam Neeson was previously in Victoria in 2020, filming the conspiracy thriller Blacklight and, according to a Victorian Government statement, generating more than $23 million in economic value for the state.

Read: New horror films in 2024: most anticipated

Joining Neeson in the cast for Ice Road 2 are Australians Bernard Curry (WentworthSavage River), Geoff Morrell (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerHarrow) and Grace O’Sullivan (Erinsborough High, Neighbours).

Original Ice Road writer and director Jonathan Hensleigh (writer of Die Hard with a Vengeance, Armageddon and Jumanji), is back on board for the sequel. The producers are Code’s Al Corley, Bart Rosenblatt and Eugene Musso, along with Shivani Rawat of ShivHans and Jonathan Hensleigh, as well as Lee Nelson and David Tish of Envision Media Arts (EMA). 

Ice Road 2: Road To The Sky is a Code Entertainment/Shivhans/EMA production. The production was attracted to Victoria through the Federal Government’s Location Incentive and the Government’s Victorian Screen Incentive and Regional Location Assistance Fund. 

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Features Reviews Film / Television Production Television Shorts Streaming Documentary Opinions & Analysis Feature
More
News

Adam Sandler is a Czech cosmonaut in Netflix's Spaceman

Spaceman follows a lone astronaut, Jakub, as he reckons with his marriage on earth.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

FoMo cinemas are officially open in Melbourne

Melbourne’s newest dining, drinks 'n' cinema experience opens this week.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

New films in cinemas in Australia 15-22 January 2024

Aussies waiting to see The Iron Claw need wait no longer.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Inaugural Midsumma Movies comes to Melbourne's Capitol this Jan

Melbourne Queer Film Festival rejoins Midsumma to make movies a core part of the LGBTQIA+ celebration.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Still from short film 'Jia'. Image: Supplied. A white man stands on the left staring off into the distance, while an Asian woman stands beside him, smiling with hair flowing in the wind. They are both seen from the chest up and wearing black jackets.
Amplify Collective

A director’s secret letter to his mother

Director Vee Shi says his short film 'Jia' is 'a letter to my mother. It encapsulates my deepest love for…

Christy Tan
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login