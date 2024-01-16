Ice Road 2: New Liam Neeson film shooting in Victoria this month

Liam Neeson is returning to Victoria this January for his latest project, Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky.

Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky is the sequel to the 2021 movie The Ice Road, which follows Liam Neeson’s character Mike McCann on a high-octane adventure through Nepal’s treacherous mountain scape.

The production joins a slate of major projects filming in the state, with the Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar and The Survivors in production, as well as Werner Film Production’s The Newsreader returning for a third season.

Acting Minister for Creative Industries Natalie Hutchins announced the Gippsland town of Walhalla is set to be the backdrop for some of the movie’s epic action scenes. The production will also shoot across Melbourne and use the volume screens and technology at NantStudios at Docklands Studios Melbourne.

Liam Neeson was previously in Victoria in 2020, filming the conspiracy thriller Blacklight and, according to a Victorian Government statement, generating more than $23 million in economic value for the state.

Joining Neeson in the cast for Ice Road 2 are Australians Bernard Curry (Wentworth, Savage River), Geoff Morrell (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Harrow) and Grace O’Sullivan (Erinsborough High, Neighbours).

Original Ice Road writer and director Jonathan Hensleigh (writer of Die Hard with a Vengeance, Armageddon and Jumanji), is back on board for the sequel. The producers are Code’s Al Corley, Bart Rosenblatt and Eugene Musso, along with Shivani Rawat of ShivHans and Jonathan Hensleigh, as well as Lee Nelson and David Tish of Envision Media Arts (EMA).

Ice Road 2: Road To The Sky is a Code Entertainment/Shivhans/EMA production. The production was attracted to Victoria through the Federal Government’s Location Incentive and the Government’s Victorian Screen Incentive and Regional Location Assistance Fund.