ABC announces two new kids’ series in 2026: Happy House and Caper Crew

The ABC, Screen Australia and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) have confirmed two new children’s titles for 2026: animated sit-com Happy House and live-action comedy Caper Crew.

The projects were unveiled at the recent Australian Children’s Content Summit in Coffs Harbour, with support from VicScreen and Screen NSW.

Happy House. Image: ABC.

Caper Crew: mystery, mischief and an Easy Tiger first

Produced by Easy Tiger, Caper Crew marks the company’s first foray into children’s programming. The series follows siblings Amelia and Kai Delaney, whose lives are upended when their con-artist grandmother Queenie arrives, initiating them into the art of the grift and propelling them towards a hunt for the priceless Woodspring Nug.

The creative team includes set-up director Guy Edmonds (Hardball), joined by Stef Smith (It’s Fine I’m Fine) and Shelly Lauman (Birdie). The writing team brings experience across children’s and mainstream drama, with Keith Thompson (Lockie Leonard), Matthew Whittet (Heartbreak High), Amy Stewart (Beep and Mort), Jack Yabsley (Gold Diggers) and Erica Harrison (Gold Diggers).

Screen NSW Head Kyas Hepworth said the state agency was pleased to back the series through its Made in NSW – TV Drama Fund:

‘Caper Crew is set to be a charming and whimsical mystery, with a sense of Australian nostalgia that is sure to delight children and adults alike,’ she said.

Happy House: animation meets internet influencer culture

Happy House is a 26-episode animated comedy set in a world where internet-famous animals generate their own viral content. The series follows a group of teen animal creators as they juggle crushes, rivalries and the everyday pressures of adolescence in the digital age.

The project is co-created and written by Alix Beane (Surviving Summer) and Marisa Nathar (Rock Island Mysteries), with animation by 12field Animation. Kelly Lynagh (The Flamin’ Thongs) directs, with Media World Pictures producing.

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said:

‘Happy House is an imaginative and hilarious animated series with internet-famous animals that will delight young viewers. VicScreen is proud to support the creative team at Media World Pictures (Little J & Big Cuz) and the Victorian screen industry to bring another quality children’s show to Australian audiences.’

Industry support and investment for Happy House and Caper Crew

Both series are backed by Screen Australia, the ABC and ACTF, with additional support from VicScreen and Screen NSW.

Louise Gough, Screen Australia’s Director of Narrative Content, described the two titles as timely additions to Australia’s children’s screen slate:

‘Easy Tiger’s first foray into children’s content with Caper Crew is full of adventure and heart, while Happy House offers a playful, contemporary look at online life. These series will extend the canon of high-quality Australian stories for children here and around the world.’

ACTF Head of Content Bernadette O’Mahony added:

‘These two projects are fresh, clever and original. Happy House is whip-smart animation that kids will relate to, while Caper Crew is a quirky live-action comedy that will keep audiences guessing.’

ABC Director of Screen Jennifer Collins said the broadcaster remained committed to delivering world-class children’s storytelling:

‘Happy House dives into content-creator culture with sharp humour and fun, and Caper Crew brings mystery and mayhem with a uniquely Australian quirkiness,’ Collins said.

The announcement follows recent acclaim for ABC childrens’ series Beep and Mort – which won the prestigious 2025 Kidscreen Award for Best Mixed-Media Series and the 2024 Australian Writers’ Guild Award (AWGIE) for Best Children’s Television Preschool – and Kangaroo Beach, which won the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts award for Best Animated Series (2022), and the Screen Producers Australia Award for Animated Series Production of the Year (2022).

Happy House and Caper Crew production credits

Happy House is produced by Media World Pictures for the ABC. Major production investment from Screen Australia, ABC and ACTF, with finance from VicScreen. Animation by 12field Animation. Co-created and written by Alix Beane and Marisa Nathar. Directed by Kelly Lynagh. Produced by Carmel McAloon. Executive Producers: Colin South, Carmel McAloon, Alix Beane, Marisa Nathar. Distribution by ACTF.

Caper Crew is produced by Easy Tiger for the ABC. Major production investment from Screen Australia, ABC and ACTF, with finance from Screen NSW. Directed by Guy Edmonds, Stef Smith and Shelly Lauman. Written by Keith Thompson, Matthew Whittet, Amy Stewart, Jack Yabsley and Erica Harrison. Series Producer: Yingna Lu. Executive Producers: Ian Collie, Rob Gibson. Distribution by ACTF.

Happy House and Caper Crew will premiere on the ABC in 2026, with both series streaming on ABC iview.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.