Griffin Dunne on survival, stardom and the strange afterlife of Practical Magic

When Griffin Dunne – the 70-year-old actor, director and writer responsible for Practical Magic – logs into our Zoom call, he’s not sitting still. He’s pacing around his Brisbane hotel room, laptop in hand, mid-conversation with housekeeping.

His new memoir, The Friday Afternoon Club, has brought him to Australia for a promotional tour of the writer’s festival circuit. We’re discussing the photograph on the front cover, which was taken by Camila McGrath, a friend of his mother’s –’my mother would always give a party for people who had nowhere to go on Christmas Day, and she was one of them,’ he says – when somebody knocks on his door.

He handles it apologetically and, moments later, resumes the interview while the hotel cleaners move around him, vacuuming and replacing refreshments as he talks.

‘There we go. Real life,’ he jokes, completely unfazed.

The Friday Afternoon Club

His memoir The Friday Afternoon Club attempts to capture a real life vibe, tracing Dunne’s lineage through writers like Dominick Dunne (his father) and Joan Didion (his aunt) while musing on his own uneasy relationship with fame and the Hollywood tragedy that took his sister’s life. It’s the kind of story that could fill about 10 screenplays.

‘It was a joy to bring everyone back to life,’ he says. ‘You know, imagining my parents meeting and their and their courtship, and when I was born and when Dominique came home from the hospital.’

But attempting a straightforward, chronological memoir ended up being tougher than it sounded. ‘I got to a point where I could feel a dark tunnel approaching,’ he adds, referring to the night his sister was murdered, and the harrowing trial that ensued. ‘I felt different writing it and once I got to a certain point, I thought, well, this is almost like a different book.’

On 30 October 1982, his sister Dominique (a then-rising star known for Poltergeist) was attacked by her ex-boyfriend and later died of her injuries. Dunne decided to open his memoir with the moment the homicide detective knocked on their mother’s door at 4am.

‘It just made sense to make that the prologue,’ he says. ‘Because that’s where everything split in two.’

Take your broken heart and turn it into art

‘My parents came out of that a tragedy, and instead of letting it destroy them, they decided to [direct] that grief and anger at the justice system,’ Dunne says.

His mother, Ellen Dunne, founded the Justice for Homicide Victims group and his father, Dominick Dunne, wrote a piece for Vanity Fair about the murder that led to a permanent gig at the publication covering high-profile cases like the OJ Simpson trial.

‘That was something I didn’t really see until I’d written the book: the remarkable character arcs of my parents.’

Griffin Dunne in After Hours. Image: Criterion.

Though he may be best known for his roles in John Landis’ An American Werewolf in London and Martin Scorsese’s After Hours, Griffin Dunne actually comes from a long line of writers. Most notably, he is the nephew of ‘probably America’s most beloved essayist,’ Joan Didion, on whom he made the 2017 Netflix documentary The Centre Will Not Hold.

‘My father Dominick and Joan’s husband John Dunne were no slouches, either,’ he adds.

I ask him about Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking, a memoir about grief, and whether that influenced his approach to The Friday Afternoon Club.

‘What I took from [it], and was inspired by, was the honesty they had about themselves,’ he says, referring to each of the writers in his family. ‘In Joan’s case, it’s just diving into the grief to understand what she feels. That feeling was contagious to me while I was writing this.’

Star Wars, zombies, Carrie Fisher and Griffin Dunne

I tell him that I’m reminded of a Carrie Fisher quote: ‘Take your broken heart and turn it into art’. It’s a nice segue into talking about his foundational friendship with the Star Wars actress, which began long before she became Princess Leia. .

The passages about their teenage friendship are a real highlight. ‘It’s the only part of the book where I laughed out loud while typing,’ he says, smiling. He also tells me that mutual friends of Fisher read those passages and told him, ‘My God, you got her, I could hear her voice,’ which made him extremely proud.

That friendship also meant that Dunne was one of the first people ever to see Star Wars in a cinema – minus most of the effects.

‘It was a real leap of faith,’ he says, reminiscing on the time that Fisher called him from London to bemoan the fact that she was shooting a ‘turkey’ of a movie, in which she was made to wear ‘bagels’ on her head and talk to ‘a big monkey and a trash can’.

The first sighting of Star Wars at the Ziegfield Theater changed that perception pretty swiftly. ‘It was really apparent right then that this was going to change everyone’s lives.’ It also changed Dunne and Fisher’s friendship.

‘Everyone looked at Carrie differently,’ he says. ‘And she went through the growing pains of being in that much of a public life.’

Soon after that screening, Carrie Fisher was having ‘James Taylor, the Eagles and Paul Simon’ around for house parties, while Dunne was still waiting tables and auditioning for bit parts. ‘I sold popcorn in a movie theatre, too,’ he says, which no doubt exacerbated a feeling of being left behind while those around him rocketed to stardom.

The changes to their friendship did leave things looking a little rocky, with Dunne alluding to a falling out. ‘But we were too good to let that be permanent,’ he says, confirming that all was forgiven and/or forgotten.

Griffin Dunne in An American Werewolf in London. Image: Universal Pictures.

In the end, Dunne really didn’t have to wait long to find his own breakout role. The 1981 film An American Werewolf in London saw him top billed alongside David Naughton as American tourist-turned-zombie Jack Goodman. The film garnered a decent box office return, a number of awards and ongoing notoriety for its snappy blend of horror and comedy.

I ask him if, like Fisher, he ever felt that any of the films he was making were turkeys. ‘Yeah, all the time,’ he says. ‘The difference is that usually I’ve been right!’

Though his filmography is peppered with cult hits and an eye-catching variety of auteur projects, there are also some definite duds. Even Scorsese’s After Hours was side-eyed (and side-shelved) by critics and audiences.

‘It wasn’t until the past couple of decades that people have come out of the woodwork and made them beloved films,’ he says. ‘Criterion picking up After Hours was such validation. That’s success, to me.

‘It’s always been a slow boil anyway – I feel more successful now than I did 40 years ago!’

Griffin Dunne’s Practical Magic

Practical Magic, directed by Griffin Dunne. Image: Warner Bros.

I point out that his directorial debut, with the 1998 romcom and occult drama Practical Magic, has been through a similar journey: critically panned at the time of release but later beloved for its depictions of grief, resilience and female friendship (and, in my opinion at least, its killer soundtrack).

‘All the critics then were male, with the exception of Janet Maslin,’ Dunne says of the initial reception. ‘One person even said, “God, how many women can you possibly have in one movie?”, so there was a bit of a sexist thing going on.’

‘But I can’t tell you how many of my friend’s daughters just go insane when they find out that I directed that movie,’ he continues. ‘And people see it over and over and over again – every Halloween it’s a whole thing! I definitely didn’t see that coming, but it’s nice.’

Dunne’s own decision to direct the film came from a desire to see better women-centred stories on screen. ‘I did not have an attraction toward magic, witches, wizards or dragons,’ he says. ‘I thought about the generations of women in my family. I’m from a line of very strong women. And I thought about my grandmother, who is Mexican, and had been stung by scorpions so many times she didn’t feel it.

‘I thought about my mother and the strength that she had, and my sister,’ he continues. ‘There was an element of domestic violence in the movie that I had a personal reaction to.’

He adds, ‘The idea of a curse is something I’m very familiar with. There were times where – with domestic violence affecting my life, my mother being so sick, my brother going through a period of being bipolar, and my dad being at that time an alcoholic – I felt, Jesus, what the hell is going on? Like, are we cursed?’

‘I couldn’t have done it if I didn’t find things that were personal to me.’

Practical Magic has become so popular that it frequently comes up in reference to the 1990s wiccan-obsessed zeigeist – and thanks to that collective nostalgia for the time-before-internet, it’s getting a sequel. Dunne won’t be involved.

‘It wasn’t up to me but I never expected they would hire anyone but a woman to direct it,’ he says, referring to the onboarding of sequel director Susanne Bier.

‘I feel proud that I made something that was worthy of making a sequel for.’

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Griffin Dunne appears at the Newcastle Writers Festival on 23 October and the Canberra Writers Festival on 25 October. This month, he also appeared at events in Melbourne, presented by Melbourne Writers Festival and The Wheeler Centre, and in Sydney, with the Sydney Writers Festival and State Library NSW. The Friday Afternoon Club (Allen & Unwin) is out now.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.