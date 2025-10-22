Comedian Ify Nwadiwe on Pokémon, DnD and The Fast and Furious

Ify Nwadiwe is a gigantic nerd – but you wouldn’t know it by looking at him. Striking an imposing figure at over six feet, gym-ready body and tank top to boot, you might think he was your typical jock – at least until you realise his tank is printed with a Death Note graphic.

Best known for hosting Um, Actually and playing DnD on the comedy streaming platform Dropout, Nwadiwe also has numerous writing credits for TV and games under his belt. Plus he’s a long time gamer and fan boy.

Visiting Australia for the first time, Nwadiwe is here to tour his comedy stand-up hour, and maybe play a few Magic: The Gathering games along the way. We spoke to him at PAX, where he headlined as a guest speaker.

Let’s start with some rapid fire questions. Favourite Pokémon?

Nwadiwe: Oh! Toxicroak. I love a little frog guy. It’s a very unique design, and red’s my favorite color. The red, purple, black design, that’s just been my favorite for the longest.

I think the runner up would probably be Grookey because I’m obsessed with the meme where he has a gun.

Favourite movie?

Nwadiwe: My favorite movie is The Big Lebowski. I really love The Big Lebowski. It was one of the first Coen Brothers films I saw and when I started doing improv with a team, they were like, ‘Watch this movie, it’ll help you understand our comedy’. It didn’t, but I think it did really inform my comedic voice.

Favourite role that you’ve played?

Nwadiwe: My favorite role that I’ve played is going to be Dr. Heals-good in Workaholics because I had a ventriloquist dummy and everyone thought I was really a ventriloquist. On set they were like, ‘Oh, this is your dummy?’ I was like, ‘No, props gave it to me. I’m trying my best’. It felt like I was doing a good job.

Ify Nwadiwe with the cast of Dimension 20: Never Stop Blowing Up. Image: Dropout.

You come from an improv background, which I feel ties into your storytelling abilities. Have you found that it’s informed how you approach acting or writing?

Nwadiwe: One million percent. I’ve been doing improv since high school because we had Comedy Sports High School League. I was doing shortform and then I came into longform when I joined Upright Citizens Brigade, and have been doing it since.

When I joined UCB I started doing stand up too and that was perfect because the stand up informed my joke brain, and the improv got me loose. They would help each other.

I think the stand up made me more witty because I would just be writing funny one liners, or buttons. And the improv made it easier to do crowd work and segue into different jokes and just kind of be freeform and comfortable on stage. All of that’s just improv because you find the funny thing and then you start bouncing around and playing with it.

You’ve written on a number of screen projects. Is there a lot of crossover between writing for TV and writing for games?

Nwadiwe: I feel like it’s very different, but there are things that are shared. I think with TV writing, you’re siloed with your team when you’re making episodes, and then if you’re doing network that’s when you have the execs coming in to give their notes. Games is a little more integrated – all the shareholders are having a voice in what you’re saying very early on.

If you have a note you don’t agree with, a skill that I learned from my good friend Phil Jackson is that there’s always a note behind the note. You have to respect everyone as a viewer, even if you’re not agreeing with them. So it’s subjective, and something is causing them to think that way. If they’re asking about something that’s [already] explained, then that means it’s not clear enough.

I think it’s about being open to collaborating and hearing people out, but also staying true to the vision that you have for what you’re working on.

What about something like the sitcom Grand Crew, where you’re acting and also writing? Is it difficult to balance the two hats?

Nwadiwe: No, because it’s very fun. You know, that’s the fun of being a writer-performer. You write the script and you put a voice on a character, and then you’re in the table read and they’re like, ‘Wow, you’re really good at that one!’ You’re like, ‘I wonder why?’ [laughs].

Grand Crew, a sitcom that Ify Nwadiwe wrote for. Image: NBC.

For Grand Crew it was just an end of the episode bit that we threw together. They were like, ‘If you’re an actor, you want to do this?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ And it was very fun. There was potential to have it be a running bit…but I couldn’t pitch it because then it just seems like I want to act again, you know? So I had to be like, ‘Don’t we all think this would be cool? No? All right, cool.’

Obviously, you’re an avid player Dungeons & Dragons. When you’re playing a character at the table, how does that differ from playing a character in film & TV narratives?

Nwadiwe: Man, that is one of the things I absolutely love about doing actual play. We’re in complete control as writers, as actors, even as improvisers. As a writer, we’re writing the story that we’ve beat out and outlined; as an actor, we have a script. But when we’re playing DnD, or any other tabletop game, the dice can completely change everything you’re trying to do in the story and instead of being tripped up by it, we’re like, ‘Well, that’s the new reality.’

If it’s one of the first episodes of an actual play, and I’ve told myself this character is one of the greatest detectives in the world and then I roll a perception check and it’s a one [a critical fail], then the new thing is that the character thinks they’re a great detective when they’re really not.

There are so many ways you can subvert the story that you’re trying to tell, because the dice said something different, and it only enhances the story.

I loved Never Stop Blowing Up and thought it was a great subversion of the form. How did you end up playing two very different characters in this live tabletop role-playing game?

Nwadiwe: Well, I specifically wanted them to be opposed. The moment Brennan [gamemaster Lee Mulligan] was like, ‘It’s going to be an action movie season, it’s going to be like Jumanji and we’re going to be going balls to the wall,’ I was like, ‘Great!’

Ify Nwadiwe in Never Stop Blowing Up, a live TTRPG in which he plays two opposing characters. Image: Dropout.

Before [the character] Wendell even was a thought in my mind, I knew I wanted to do Vic Ethanol, because I love The Fast and Furious. I think it’s such a ridiculous series, as someone who started watching from the first one.

[The first] was this gritty, crime, street racing movie. It was such a representation of the LA that I grew up in. Then 2 Fast 2 Furious is a little heightened, but it’s still on the same level, and you’re like, ‘All right, cool.’ I skipped Tokyo Drift specifically because I was super into drifting and didn’t feel it was accurate [laughs]. It was total teenage weeb energy.

And then we get to Fast Five and The Rock enters, and it starts going off the rails. We’re somehow supposed to believe that Vin Diesel is just as strong as The Rock? Then we’re at Fast X, where they’re just in space?

So [in Never Stop Blowing Up] I was like, ‘Oh, I want this larger than life cartoon character who’s just a street racer,’ because the trick of any Fast and Furious is: what is a worldwide crisis that can only be solved with cars? That was going to be the game for me.

So I have this big, overconfident, toxic machismo character [Vic Ethanol] and Wendell, who was essentially just an exaggerated version of myself at 18. I just didn’t know what I wanted to do. I was playing a lot of Dota 2. I was doing computer science. In actuality, I just wanted to do comedy and acting but my dad said I couldn’t do it because I have to do a job that makes money.

Wendell is not a person who is going to figure it out. They don’t have the gumption. And Vic Ethanol is a cartoon character who breaks all the rules to make sure he can win.

I love hearing people talk about The Fast and Furious. I haven’t seen a single one, and I’m supposed to be a film nerd!

Nwadiwe: You’re a film nerd, that’s probably why you didn’t see it! As far as film films go, the first one is such a good insight into Los Angeles street car culture. It’s dated now in a few ways but it’s still crisp and it looks good. But if you just want to get into the mania, you literally can pick up at Fast Five because they do a pretty good prologue. You don’t really miss anything, and you don’t have to watch the other four movies. From that point, it’s just like a Marvel movie.

As a storyteller, it gets very funny in those later ones to see how they’re retconning and altering the stories. I don’t know if you care about spoilers or not, but John Cena is revealed to be [Dominic Torreto’s] brother, which is absolutely bonkers. This is someone who is obsessed with family. It’s all about family! And he’s never, over nine movies, mentioned this brother, ever [laughs].

Um, Actually is a great game show. What’s the weirdest thing you’ve learned while hosting that series?

Nwadiwe: [Um, Actually factchecker] Brian David Gilbert is always giving me weird [facts] because his favorite things are weird internet things. He was talking about the bodybuilding.com debate about days of the week to work out…and it started this huge debate. I had no clue about this, but Brian just has this knowledge of all these very niche things.

Um, Actually with Ify Nwadiwe. Image: Dropout.

Have you been out to the PAX floor? Did anything stand out?

Nwadiwe: Yeah! I’ve been playing a lot of the indie games. I love that you have the homegrown indie game section. That’s really good. I mean, I’ve been a gamer my whole life but something that I just love so much is the indie games community. It was really injected into me when I started doing stuff with Geek and Sundry, when I was one of the Twitch hosts, and we were able to be on the floor for [electronic entertainment expo] E3 – rest in peace.

[Indie games] are really the lifeblood of the industry…I feel like no matter what happens, indie developers are always going to be making stuff, and [the layoffs] are going to bite triple-A in the ass, because they need those people.

What’s your advice for people who want to break into the entertainment industry and do what you do professionally?

Nwadiwe: Make sure that you’re creating art just for yourself. Every time you’re making something, you’re getting better. You can sit there and try to make the perfect thing and in the end, five people see it and you’ve only learned one lesson. You could have been making it and learning as you go along. Also, when you make that good stuff, you have this portfolio that you can use to show [others] that you know how to make stuff.

With video game writing, there was someone at Apex who cut their teeth writing fan fiction. I think fan fiction writers get a lot of flack but if you think about it, every artist [is] recreating art that they’ve seen.

Musicians, you’re playing pieces that other people have made. Writing doesn’t really have that except for fan fiction, and people look down on it. With screenwriting, you can do a spec script, which is essentially a fanfic for TV.

Don’t ever let yourself be discounted because of something everyone else is saying when you can see the data yourself. Follow the data, trust yourself, make what you want.

Ify Nwadiwe is touring nationally, appearing in Brisbane on 23 October. For updates, head to his Instagram.

