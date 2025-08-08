Wholesome Games Celebration 2025 kicks off on Steam

Wholesome Games Celebration 2025 has kicked off on Steam, spotlighting new and upcoming cosy games, as well as offering discounts on beloved titles. As part of this celebration, a range of cosy games have also launched at once, including Whimside, Is This Seat Taken?, Ritual of Raven, Tiny Bookshop, MakeRoom, Paper Animal Adventure, and Gemporium. It’s a veritable smorgasbord of bright new adventures, with plenty to explore on the Steam event page.

If you’re looking for your next favourite cosy game, the Wholesome Games Celebration has plenty to offer. A handful of games have been newly-announced as part of the event, there’s a bundle of new demos available, and there’s even a spotlight showcase for upcoming games that might not be on your radar yet.

Of course, there’s also another perk to this celebration: a sale of wholesome games released over the last few years, from The Plucky Squire to Instants, Gourdlets, and more (keep reading for a sales breakdown).

First up, let’s focus on the demos.

Wholesome Games Celebration 2025: demos you should check out

As part of the Wholesome Games Celebration 2025, there’s dozens of cool new game demos to check out, with plenty of highlights in the lot. The list is well worth exploring in depth, but if you’d like a few pointers, we have our eyes on the following games:

Clawsome (Demo Here) – A claw machine simulator where you create colourful dioramas using the items you collect.

Woodo (Demo Here) – A ‘3D colouring book you can touch’ that lets you create wooden dioramas and remember ‘what it felt like to be a child.’

Capy Castaway (Demo Here) – An adventure where you control a capybara and their crow friend as they make their way through a bright, wholesome world.

Llamalandia (Demo Here) – A cosy adventure game where you play as a llama, and make friends with your fellow llamas, while building a quiet sanctuary.

Wholesome Games Celebration 2025: all the cool games on sale

Instants. Screenshot: ScreenHub

Here’s all the cool games on sale as part of the Wholesome Games Celebration 2025.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD).

Amber Isle – $23.72 $36.50 (-35%)

– $23.72 (-35%) A Space for the Unbound – $16.22 $29.50 (-45%)

– $16.22 (-45%) Botany Manor – $26.25 $37.50 (-30%)

– $26.25 (-30%) Cast n Chill – $17.56 $21.95 (-20%)

– $17.56 (-20%) Catto’s Post Office – $6.00 $7.50 (-20%)

– $6.00 (-20%) Capybara Spa – $2.87 $11.50 (-75%)

– $2.87 (-75%) Coral Island – $30.11 $44.95 (-33%)

– $30.11 (-33%) Fruitbus – $18.25 $36.50 (-50%)

– $18.25 (-50%) Gourdlets – $5.62 $7.50 (-25%)

– $5.62 (-25%) Instants – $14.20 $17.85 (-20%)

– $14.20 (-20%) Kabuto Park – $6.00 $7.50 (-20%)

– $6.00 (-20%) Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo – $20.65 $29.50 (-30%)

– $20.65 (-30%) Love, Ghostie – $20.65 $29.50 (-30%)

– $20.65 (-30%) Luma Island – $19.95 $28.50 (-30%)

– $19.95 (-30%) Magical Delicacy – $23.72 $36.50 (-35%)

– $23.72 (-35%) Minami Lane – $5.25 $7.50 (-30%)

– $5.25 (-30%) Misc. A Tiny Tale – $25.45 $29.95 (-15%)

– $25.45 (-15%) Moonstone Island – $14.75 $29.50 (-50%)

– $14.75 (-50%) Parkasaurus – $8.74 $34.99 (-75%)

– $8.74 (-75%) Pikuniku – $4.73 $18.95 (-75%)

– $4.73 (-75%) Pine – A Story of Loss – $11.60 $14.50 (-20%)

– $11.60 (-20%) Pizza Possum – $4.61 $10.25 (-55%)

– $4.61 (-55%) Rusty’s Retirement – $7.02 $10.49 (-33%)

– $7.02 (-33%) Snacko – $27.37 $36.50 (-25%)

– $27.37 (-25%) Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – $17.70 $29.50 (-40%)

– $17.70 (-40%) Squeakross: Home Squeak Home – $19.79 $21.99 (-10%)

– $19.79 (-10%) Spilled! – $7.03 $8.79 (-20%)

– $7.03 (-20%) Tiny Glade – $17.56 $21.95 (-20%)

– $17.56 (-20%) The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood – $13.25 $26.50 (-50%)

– $13.25 (-50%) The Plucky Squire – $21.99 $43.99 (-50%)

– $21.99 (-50%) Wylde Flowers – $26.96 $35.95 (-25%)

You can check out the Wholesome Games Celebration 2025 for yourself via Steam.

