Timberland announces Sonic the Hedgehog boots and apparel

Famed boot and apparel maker Timberland has announced a wild crossover with Sonic the Hedgehog, revealing special boots and shirts featuring the iconic blue hedgehog. As announced, the Timberland Shibuya PARCO store in Tokyo, Japan will carry these unique items in celebration of Sega opening its flagship store in Japan.

The special Timberland x Sonic boots will carry bright blue laces, and feature an engraving of Sonic, and the Sonic logo, near the heel. They also come with a special (likely very collectible) hangtag. The long shirts feature a tiny Sonic on the front, and the Sonic and Timberland logos down the arms. There’s also a t-shirt featuring a giant Sonic on the back, and both company logos on the front. Each shirt is available in black or white.

Sadly, if you want to get your hands on this collab, it’s worth nothing you’ll likely have a hard time.

This Timberland crossover is very limited edition, and is likely to sell out instantly. There will only be 30 pairs of the boots released, and just 50 of each shirt design. That’s just a few hundred pieces of merchandise total, for an audience that’s likely to be raucous.

Those who do want to try their luck will need to be ready at the Timberland Shibuya PARCO store in Tokyo, Japan on 9 August 2025. Anyone who’s able to grab any item from this crossover will also get a collectible postcard and sticker to compliment their purchase.

For everyone else, you’ll have to be happy with something a bit simpler: this very cool jpeg of Sonic the Hedgehog in his limited edition Timberland boots.

Sonic the Hedgehog x Timberland collaboration artwork

Image: Timberland / Sega

Pretty cool, right?

At this stage, it does appear the Timberland x Sonic the Hedgehog crossover will be limited to this small batch release, although that could change. As we’ve seen in recent times, with a variety of pop culture collaborations, demand for these products is typically misunderstood. Particularly in the case of Sonic the Hedgehog, it feels a lot like Timberland has underestimated the popularity of the character, and just how much demand may result from this announcement.

It’s unclear if there’s a plan in place for possible expansion, should the boots and shirts prove popular (and it’s highly likely they will) but we’ll have to wait to see what happens next. For now, we wish the folks at Timberland Shibuya PARCO good luck, particularly with the flood of requests likely to come.

Also on ScreenHub: McLaren announces multi-year partnership with Sonic the Hedgehog



McLaren and Sega have announced a multi-year partnership, with Sonic the Hedgehog-themed ‘creative integrations’ set to hit the F1 racetrack in future. As announced, the partnership will ‘fuse the worlds of motorsport and gaming, and engage audiences of all ages both on the grid and screen.’ At McLaren Racing Live: London on 2-3 July 2025, Sega will be on deck for an activation, and from there, the partnership will grow. While exact details are yet to be specified, we anticipate Sonic will appear on McLaren racing cars, and that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds may be playable at future F1 events.



The partnership will support Sonic Team’s Racing Around the World marketing campaign into 2026, as well as McLaren Formula 1 Team’s 1,000th Grand Prix. As noted in a press release, there’s plenty of excitement, on all sides. ‘The collaboration celebrates the shared DNA of McLaren Racing and Sonic – each leaders in the racing world and united by a passion exciting their fans on a global scale,’ the press release says.

