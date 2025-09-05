The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits Expansion Pack announced

The Sims 4 is set to get a brand new getaway-themed expansion pack, Adventure Awaits, on 2 October 2025. This will introduce plenty of new and returning mechanics, with a focus on providing memorable life experiences and holidays for your Sims.

The first trailer for the pack has given a glimpse at the new world of Gibbi Point, which is a new hub for getaways. It features glowing ponds, crystal caves, lush jungles, and beach houses, as well as wilderness camps for kids. Notably, it also features space for a new ‘romantic contest’ in the style of Love Island.

With new challenge modifiers, you can set up your own reality competition format, forcing Sims to vie for the attention of their fellows, and/or be eliminated when they fail to meet set criteria for wooing. For now, details of these challenges are scarce, but the early trailer for the expansion pack promises high chaos. New traits will also spice things up – The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits introduces a new ‘Competitive’ trait that determines how ‘gracious or salty’ a Sim will be when faced with defeat.

The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits – Reveal Trailer

For a more relaxing sort of getaway where love isn’t on the line, adult Sims will be able to take part in a fitness retreat, or plan the perfect relaxing getaway with a new Getaway Planner tool. They can also become a Camp Director for child Sims, or take part in other activities like kayaking or watersliding.

There’s a bounty of alternative activities for child Sims, too. While on a camp getaway, they’ll be able to take part in paper craft, archery, diving, and entomology. You’ll also be able to build them sprawling, custom playgrounds with lock-on parts, to add to those warm childhood memories.

Fans of The Sims 3: Generations will be excited to see Imaginary Friends in the trailer for Adventure Awaits, too. They’re finally back, after more than a decade away! Child Sims will be able to create the Imaginary Friend of their dreams, with unique personalities for each creation, and then spend time with them, as they like.

With all of these new additions, The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits is shaping up to be a fairly meaty expansion pack. It does combine elements of many existing packs, including Outdoor Retreat, Snowy Escape, Jungle Adventure, and Island Living, but it goes beyond these with new activities, and that all-rounder focus on adventures and new challenges.

We’ll have to wait to see what else The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits brings, although there’s not long to go before the expansion pack arrives. Stay tuned for more.

