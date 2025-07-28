Smart Program: Game Career Accelerator returns in September 2025

Ceri Hutton, alongside the City of Melbourne and the City of Port Phillip, has announced the return of the annual Smart Program: Games Career Accelerator, a mentorship program designed to boost skills in game development. As announced, the latest iteration will run from 12 September to 12 December 2025, and applications are open now.

Those keen to kickstart a career in game development will benefit most from the program, with the 90-day course offering mentorship and support from the local Melbourne games industry. The goal of the program is to ‘seek out future leaders of industry and set them on the pathway to success by bolstering their career confidence and commercial capabilities so that they can improve their employment prospects, create innovative game prototypes and secure investment opportunities.’

In an increasingly tough industry, where it’s become very difficult to break in, the Smart Program aims to provide fresh insight and give successful program applicants the chance to learn from established professionals.

‘The training and support that the Smart program provided leading up to the launch of our game and beyond was tremendous,’ Logan Urlichs, co-founder of game development studio Suspicious Jam and graduate of the 2024 Smart Program said of the experience.

‘We’ve now been able to confidently evolve our team into a studio and negotiate our first publishing deal. These successes would not have been possible without the Smart Program.’

What to know about the 2025 Smart Program

Per a press release, support for the Smart Program has been increased this year, with the City of Melbourne commissioning two professional development resources specifically designed for the Australian games industry, in collaboration with the program (details to come). Increased monetary investment has also allowed the program improvements across the board, with more mentors now available, and more group-based activities for participants.

Over 90 days, participants will be able to learn from new and improved modules focussed on communication and identity, marketing and commercialisation, leadership and business strategy. The program is based around multiple unique components, including professional development workshops, industry immersion (residency, and access to community events), personalised training, and other ‘experiential’ learning exercises including rapid prototyping challenges and business simulations.

‘The Smart Program provides aspiring young game developers with the knowledge, tools, and most importantly, the interpersonal support to take an idea, nurture it and turn it into reality,’ Andrew Rouse, City of Melbourne’s portfolio head for innovation and education said. ‘Housed in Collins Street Studios, we’re wrapping community around great people, who with the right support can go on to have a massive impact, putting Melbourne truly on the global map.’

Those keen to apply to join the 2025 Smart Program can now do so, with applications set to close by 15 August 2025. Games industry professionals keen to contribute their expertise are encouraged to fill out an EOI by the same date. As noted, this year’s program will take place from September, in the heart of Melbourne.

