The Simpsons have officially landed in Fortnite

The Simpsons has officially arrived in Fortnite, with the game’s latest season set to be dominated by themed ‘gags, gadgets, and animated shorts’. To kick off, players will be able to purchase an array of Simpsons skins, and earn others via a new Battle Pass. They’ll also be able to visit a new map – Springfield Island – based directly on the franchise, completing with falling donuts, angry clones, and more.

As shared by Epic Games, this new map is a ‘back-to-basics’ Battle Royale experience ideated by the team behind The Simpsons. Players will be able to explore recognisable locations, all rendered in a lush cel-shaded art style that makes the game’s 3D models look delightfully bizarre, and out of place.

Beyond being an ultra-cool map, this new version of Springfield brings to mind classic Simpsons games like Hit & Run. Older players will certainly feel the rush of nostalgia here.

The Simpsons x Fortnite: What’s in the Battle Pass?

For those keen to get their hands on every Simpsons accessory, skin, and weapon available, the new Battle Pass is now available – for the usual price of 1,000 V-Bucks (equivalent to around AUD $11.95).

There are 70 individual reward tiers in this particular Battle Pass, with five of these rewards being skins – for Marge, Blinky Fishstick, Ned Flanders, Homer, and Springfielder Peely (a cartoon version of Peely).

Other rewards include an array of goodies inspired by The Simpsons and its most iconic moments, as well as a few extra bits. One of these extras is a Sidekick named Peels, a banana dog that can roam alongside you while you battle.

Elsewhere, you’ll find a ‘honk honk’ emote inspired by the opening intro of The Simpsons, a glider featuring baby Maggie in a trolley, an El Barto graffiti emote, a Halloween Simpsons loading screen, and various costumes – including for Witch Marge, Stupid Sexy Flanders, and Evil Homer.

Everything else included in the Fortnite x The Simpsons collaboration

In addition to new skins, maps, emotes, and weapons, this collaboration will also include four new animated shorts that will air in Fortnite as this season continues. (They’ll also be available on Disney+.)

Mini-episodes set to release include the following: ‘Apocalypse D’Oh’, ‘Sugar High’, ‘Multiplidiocy’ and ‘The Incredible Bulk.’

There will also be a new Jam Track available in the Fortnite Item Shop, ‘The Simpsons Main Title Theme’. Unfortunately, it appears this isn’t the original version of the theme song, and is instead a ‘non-union re-record’ performed by the Vienna Orchestra. While the reasons for this changeup are not made clear, it’s likely this was a far cheaper track to license.

In any case, it does appear there’s plenty for fans of The Simpsons to enjoy in the coming weeks, and into the future. Stay tuned for more as Fortnite continues to expand into the realm of pop culture, and Simpsons franchise owner Disney continues to strengthen its partnership with Epic Games.

