Pokemon and Razer announce new PC gaming accessories

Razer has announced a brand new collaboration with Pokemon, to release an array of PC gaming accessories. The news was first teased on social media, in a post with a simple tagline: ‘Are you ready for a new journey?’ A full reveal was also teased for 17 July 2025 at 8:00 am PT, for keen audiences to mark their calendars.

Notably, however, it does appear the announcement has been made early, with at least one regional Razer website currently showing off a new Pokemon-themed headset, keyboard, desk mats, and soundbar. These appear to be brand new items, and could be the mystery accessories currently being teased online.

Should that be the case, keen players are in for some treats, but with a notable caveat. As shared on the Razer website, the newly-revealed items are seemingly set to be on sale in Asia only. This text is present in all images of new accessories revealed online.

This would align with past precedent from Razer, which previously released a Gengar-themed headset that was also an Asia-region exclusive. This has been an ongoing situation with Pokemon merchandise released globally, with strict licensing challenges creating all sorts of hurdles for keen merchandise buyers.

At this stage, Razer is yet to fully reveal its Pokemon collab, so at the very least, there is still hope for keen fans. It’s also worth noting Razer’s big reveal was featured on its global social channels, suggesting it may be available more widely than expected. If not, there’s likely to be plenty of disappointed folks awaiting the news.

New Pokemon x Razer collaboration: First look

Image: Pokemon / Game Freak / Nintendo / Razer

In any case, with hope in our eyes, there does appear to be some very cool-looking accessories on the way. As shown off on the Razer website, the new items on the way feature Pikachu and Eevee, with fun, bright colours representing the iconic Pokemon.

‘Wanna be the very best? Then be ready for any showdown with our signature Razer gear, evolved with iconic Pokémon style. Electrify your setup with our exclusive set of high-performance peripherals, inspired by Pikachu and Eevee,’ the Razer website reads.

‘Lean, mean performance meets pocket-sized power in a tag team for the ages. Trainers, take your adventures in the Pokémon world to electrifying new heights with a lightning-fast gaming keyboard that’s every bit as iconic as Pikachu and Eevee. Illuminate your setup with the unmistakable glow of victory with a dazzling PC soundbar that’s nothing short of spectacular. Dive into an audio journey as unique as every Pokémon you encounter on your adventure.’

Of the items revealed, the most dazzling is the Pikachu and Eevee keyboard (a Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless in disguise), complete with rainbow keys, and a cute decal of both Pokemon together. Certain keys also have Poke Balls on them, which is adorable.

The Razer Leviathan V2 X – Pokemon Edition soundbar also looks very snazzy, complete with a bright yellow colour scheme, a racing Pikachu decal, and rainbow RGB highlights. There’s also a nifty yellow and black headset, and two themed gaming mats featuring Pikachu, Eevee, and the Eeveelutions.

As a complete set, it’s very stylish. Those keen to make it their own will have to stay patient for more official word on this set, and to see whether each item will actually be available worldwide. At the very least, it’s worth noting that past Razer and Pokemon collaborations are obtainable online, although there are some leaps required. In short, anyone who’s keen on these items will likely be able to get them, some way, somehow.

Stay tuned for more official word from Razer as it reveals its upcoming Pokemon collection to the public.

