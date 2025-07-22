The Pokemon Company has confirmed Pokemon Presents will return on 22 July 2025, introducing fresh news for the franchise, as well as a new look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A. With this game set to arrive for the Nintendo Switch consoles on 16 October 2025, we expect a deep dive into gameplay, and new details about special features for the Switch 2 release.

As announced, this latest Pokemon Presents will run for a whopping 24 minutes, which is far longer than the usual showcases. Based on precedent, this runtime will likely include updates for a range of Pokemon mobile games (GO, TCG Pocket, Masters EX, Café ReMix, Sleep) as well as updates for the Trading Card Game (TCG), and possibly Netflix’s Pokémon Concierge, too.

As someone who’s still unsuccessfully pulling Eevee Grove cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket (I really, really want those full art Eeveelution cards), I’m certainly hoping the showcase will reveal a new digital set to collect, at the very least.

Reaching a bit further, we could see more of Pokemon Champions, the battle sim that appears to take cues from Pokemon Stadium. We could also see a new mainline Pokemon game (or a remake or remaster) for Nintendo Switch 2 announced.

If we can indulge in dreaming for a moment, we’d love to see something like a Black and White remaster or remake for Nintendo Switch 2, or even a new game in the excellent Let’s Go series. Let’s Go, Pikachu/Eevee! are still two of the best Pokemon games for the original Switch, and it seems a shame to let the franchise lie. In any case, the latest Pokemon Presents should be well worth watching, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye out as it airs.

How to watch the Pokemon Presents in July 2025

As announced, the latest Pokemon Presents will air on 22 July 2025. Here’s how the global timezones work out:

Australia – 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST (22 July)

– 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST (22 July) New Zealand – 1:00 am NZST (23 July)

– 1:00 am NZST (23 July) United Kingdom – 2:00 pm BST | 3:00 pm CEST (22 July)

– 2:00 pm BST | 3:00 pm CEST (22 July) United States – 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (22 July)

You’ll be able to watch the entire show on the Official Pokemon YouTube channel.

Stay tuned for all the latest news and announcements from the upcoming Pokemon Presents.

Pokemon Violet was one of my favourite games of the Nintendo Switch era. I said as much in my original review. But even in my judgement, I knew the game, and its sister title Pokemon Scarlet, had flaws. While the games share a novel and touching plot, as well as a raft of cool new Pokemon, they performed very poorly on Nintendo Switch.



Patience was required in many parts, as a low frame rate and overall poor performance meant you travelled through Scarlet and Violet slowly, occasionally clipping through objects, and consistently being frustrated by how slowly Miraidon could run, fly, or climb walls. At launch, there were plenty of complaints about how these games performed, with many suggesting a ‘Switch 2’ (then unconfirmed) would be able to better run them.

