Nintendo Switch Online gets new GBA classics from Namco

Nintendo Switch Online is getting two new Game Boy Advance (GBA) classics on 25 September 2025, with both being Namco-published games: Klonoa: Empire of Dreams, and Mr. Driller 2. The inclusions are notable, as they’re the first third-party GBA games to be added. This offering previously comprised only Nintendo-published games, so they open the door to plenty more classic arrivals in future.

For those unfamiliar, both titles are bright, fun little adventures in their own right. Klonoa: Empire of Dreams is particularly cool, with this being a 2D pixel platformer starring beloved (and underrated) gaming mascot, Klonoa. This adventure is a bridge between Door to Phantomile and Lunatea’s Veil, which were both recently remastered.

Mr. Driller 2 is a puzzle video game with light-touch drilling mechanics. The goal here is to break coloured blocks in each stage, ensuring you keep your Driller alive, and prevent any cave-ins as you go.

You can see both games in action in the latest Nintendo Switch Online – Game Boy Advance update from Nintendo.

New Nintendo Switch Online games in September 2025

The ScreenHub team is personally very keen for the return of this Klonoa adventure, with its lush pixel art style really holding up, based on this trailer.

Other GBA games we want to see on Nintendo Switch Online

As mentioned, Klonoa: Empire of Dreams and Mr. Driller 2 arriving on Nintendo Switch Online opens the floodgates to more classic, third-party GBA game arrivals. Here’s a few we’d love to see launching on the platform in the near future, which haven’t specifically been remastered or remade yet.

The Urbz: Sims in the City

The Urbz: Sims in the City is an incredible adventure that really exceeds its station. As a Sims spin-off, you might have certain expectations, but what this game really is, is an anti-capitalist narrative adventure about overthrowing a dictatorship through the magic of friendship and dancing mole creatures. It’s great.

The Sims 2

If you’re bringing The Urbz: Sims in the City to Nintendo Switch Online, why not also bring The Sims 2? This is an episodic narrative adventure in the style of a Truman Show-like TV series, where you attempt to save a desert town from a range of uncanny events, like the encroachment of aliens and mummies.

Crash Bandicoot: The Huge Adventure

Crash Bandicoot: The Huge Adventure is genuinely quite a brilliant Crash Bandicoot spin-off that manages to pack an entire, multi-level platformer adventure game onto the GBA. While there may be obstacles to porting this, given the rights now belong to Microsoft, we’d still love to see this game playable on a modern console.

Spyro: Attack of the Rhynocs

Spyro: Attack of the Rhynocs may face similar rights trouble to Crash Bandicoot: The Huge Adventure, but that doesn’t discount that it would be fantastic to see this on Nintendo Switch. This particular game is very different to other Spyro adventures, but it presents a very fun adventure, and collect-a-thon gameplay, in a tiny, cutesy world.

For now we’ll just have to wait to see what Nintendo has planned for its future Nintendo Switch Online offering, and whether other third-party games like Klonoa: Empire of Dreams and Mr. Driller 2 will be available on the platform in future.

