MTG’s Spider-Man set features multiple Secret Lair drops

Get ready for Daily Bugle headlines, Venomised Commander stalwarts, and more.
10 Sep 2025 11:24
Leah J. Williams
marvel's spider-man secret lair drop

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Marvel

Magic: The Gathering is heading to the Marvel Universe in its Spider-Man crossover set, with hundreds of newly-revealed cards introducing heroes and villains of all calibres. As it turns out, the cards found in booster packs and collector boosters won’t be the only temptations for keen fans – there’ll also be a mega Secret Lair drop introducing more powerful cards, many of which are Commander staples, for those planning their own Spider-Man-themed decks.

As announced, the Secret Lair Spider-Man superdrop will comprise six unique sets, all releasing in limited quantities on 22 September 2025. The first set is the Daily Bugle Breaking News set, which features classic instant, sorcery, and enchantment cards re-designed to resemble the front page of the Daily Bugle newspaper (Fact or Fiction, Frantic Search, Scheming Symmetry, Blasphemous Act, Impact Tremors).

The Heroic Deeds set features a Spider-Man belt Sol Ring, and a Daily Bugle Command Tower, as well as new art for Ephemerate, Three Visits, and Lightning Greaves. The Villainous Plots set also features a Sol Ring (this time, with Doc Ock in play), as well as Go for the Throat, Lightning Greaves, and a Command Tower.

Notably, Venom gets three of his very own Secret Lair showcases here, which makes sense when you consider he’s the most viable commander of the primary Spider-Man villains. Those keen to make their own Venom commander deck should consider the Mama Symbiote Lands Secret Lair set, which features two each of Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest cards.

There’s also the Venom Unleashed Secret Lair set, which features Venomised variants of Damnation, Dark Ritual, Peer into the Abyss, Surgical Extraction, and Tendrils of Agony. These cards are also available in a special Ink variant, which features black and white artwork.

MTG: Marvel’s Spider-Man Secret Lair – Sneak peak

Given the popularity of the other Marvel Secret Lair cards (Wolverine, Captain America, Deadpool, Storm, Black Panther, Iron Man) we do anticipate these six Secret Lair drops will be incredibly popular. Very recently, Secret Lair was able to meet demand for the equally-popular Sonic the Hedgehog sets, so there is some hope for those who worry about getting the exact set they want – but as with all things, only time will tell.

Those who do want to stay up (or otherwise) to snag any of these MTG: Marvel’s Spider-Man cards should keep an eye on the Secret Lair website in the lead-up to its 22 September 2025 launch. In the meantime, everyone else can look forward to the launch of MTG: Marvel’s Spider-Man on 26 September 2025.

Also on ScreenHub: Magic: The Gathering’s Marvel Spider-Man set – first look at the cards

The Universes Beyond sets for Magic: The Gathering have grown from an interesting experiment that added some twists for the long-running trading card game to some of the hottest expansions for any card game. The most recent Final Fantasy UB set was a banging success for MTG, and the JRPG franchise’s grandiose and stylish tone proved to be a solid fit for Magic’s particular brand of fantasy. Now, Wizards of the Coast is prepping another set of Marvel UB cards, and this time, they’re focusing all on Spider-Man, his iconic rogues’ gallery of villains, and the larger Spider-verse.

Just ahead of the larger showcase at PAX West 2025, ScreenHub visited the North American Wizards of the Coast office to get an early look at some of the larger sets for the Marvel Spider-Man Universes Beyond set. In addition to speaking with MTG head designer Mark Rosewater and principal game designer Jadine Klomparens, we saw how deep the comic book influences run in this fun and stylish spin on Magic: The Gathering.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

