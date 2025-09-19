Jackbox Party Pack 11 sets October 2025 release date

Jackbox Games has confirmed the upcoming Jackbox Party Pack 11 will launch for PC and consoles on 23 October 2025, introducing five all-original games to spice up your next party.

For those unfamiliar, there is a certain degree of bright-eyed chaos in these particular games, with each offering groups of players (who may use console controllers or phones to join) the opportunity to share their wisdom and bad jokes across multiplayer mini-games.

What’s in The Jackbox Party Pack 11?

The Jackbox Party Pack 11 will include the following games: Legends of Trivia, Suspectives, Doominate, Hear Say, and Cookie Haus. Each offers a chance to share your deepest, darkest thoughts in the funniest way possible, or to simply flex on your friends with your superior knowledge.

Legends of Trivia is a co-operative trivia game where you’ll work alongside your party to answer questions and fight fantasy monsters. Suspectives is a social deduction game where you’ll attempt to weed out a ‘guilty’ party amongst your friends. Doominate is a joke-writing game where you’ll need to ‘ruin wholesome scenarios’ and come up with your very worst ideas.

Hearsay is all about recording custom sound effects and then watching them ‘come to life,’ likely in ways that will inspire ample booing (of the best kind). Finally, Cookie Haus is about creating special cookie designs ‘based on bizarre prompts.’

As someone who loves all of the drawing-based Jackbox games, it’s Cookie Haus I have my eye on – but of course, trivia also goes down a treat, and there’s nothing like accusing your friends of terrible crimes.

Jackbox remains the king of parties

While it might be surprising that Jackbox is already on its 11th standalone iteration (not to mention the many spin-offs), it’s hardly surprising. For years now, there’s been a growing appetite for co-op and multiplayer party games, and particularly those that allow for anyone and everyone to join in.

While Jackbox games can be racy in nature, the actual substance of the games is typically all-ages, and kids and adults are well-served by gameplay that involves answering questions, drawing, or being funny. Some of the best Jackbox games I’ve ever played involved a diverse array of folks, with the combination of humours allowing for some of the funniest text/image combos ever made.

What’s best about the Jackbox series is they’re standalone and evergreen, so you can really pull out any of these games, and have a wild time with friends. Adding The Jackbox Party Pack 11 to your roster will simply mix up the vibe with a whole new array of games, one of which could be your new favourite. Of course, you can also reach deeper into the franchise’s back catalogue for your next party, with an array of classic mini-games already in the lineup.

Long live party games. Long live Jackbox.

