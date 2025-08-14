Sims competitor inZOI is coming to PS5 in 2026

Major Sims competitor inZOI is arriving on PS5 in early 2026, inviting new players to hop in without the need for a beefy PC. Notably, this will be the first console launch for inZOI following its PC early access release in March 2025.

While developer inZOI Studio will likely continue expanding the game beyond this release, it’s a key milestone for the life simulator, and indicates it’s beginning to shape up, as it heads for a full release. The development team indicated the game would remain in early access for around a year, which aligns with the game’s planned launch on PS5.

As for what players can expect before then, it does appear there’s new DLC and add-ons planned in the months ahead, to directly address player feedback that the game, in its current form, remains somewhat empty. The first major DLC we know about is inZOI: Island Getaway, which will introduce a whole new city, opportunities for farming and crafting, and various ‘resort activities.’

Here’s the official description, per inZOI Studio:

‘Swim and snorkel in Cahaya’s crystal-clear waters, where vibrant coral reefs, sea turtles, and dolphins await. Unwind at a resort with a variety of relaxing and recreational activities. But remember: life on this dazzling resort island comes with its share of hard work. Each day here consists of a constant cycle of labour and leisure.’

inZOI: Island Getaway – First Trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Read: Wholesome Direct 2025: 11 major cosy game highlights

We expect there’s more DLC additions planned for the game in future, as the game’s development team works to create an experience that captures ‘the depth and complexity of life in a video game.’

‘We view our development as not a sprint but more like a marathon, which requires time to build different features that will make inZOI feel increasingly lifelike,’ the team has said of its ambitions.

At the time of its early access launch, inZOI Studio confirmed it planned to introduce plenty of new cities to inZOI, as well as expanded character customisation options, more game depth, more interaction, enhanced driving mechanics, a dynamic event system, and more.

We expect to hear more about each of these features in the coming months, as inZOI Studio prepares the game for its long-anticipated console launch, and (we assume) its subsequent full release. Those keen to jump into inZOI when it launches for PS5 should keep an eye out for more news.

In the meantime, everyone on PC can look forward to the game’s Island Getaway DLC, which is set to launch on 20 August 2025.

Also on ScreenHub: Wplace is a new online map where gamers are ‘painting the world’



If you’ve ever wanted to paint your town red, new online map Wplace has arrived as the perfect opportunity – and it appears gamers are taking the assignment seriously. Launched just several weeks ago, Wplace is a live map that overlays a virtual canvas onto the real world, allowing anyone with a Twitch or Google account to paint their vision, one pixel at a time.



While this idea is not strictly new – Wplace is a spin on Reddit‘s r/place experiment, a fresh canvas brings new ideas, and new opportunities to bring people together (as well as pull them apart). Since its launch, Wplace has become a smorgasbord of interactions, with all sorts of artworks, protests, and memes shared on the map, around the world. What’s most notable is how people are using it. Some are simply creating artwork using their pixel art skills. Others are taking to Wplace to share political messages or protests in relevant areas.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.