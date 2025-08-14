News

Sims competitor inZOI is coming to PS5 in 2026

This port will include all major updates and features.
14 Aug 2025 9:48
Leah J. Williams
inzoi game ps5

Games

inZOI. Image: inZOI Studio / Krafton.

Major Sims competitor inZOI is arriving on PS5 in early 2026, inviting new players to hop in without the need for a beefy PC. Notably, this will be the first console launch for inZOI following its PC early access release in March 2025.

While developer inZOI Studio will likely continue expanding the game beyond this release, it’s a key milestone for the life simulator, and indicates it’s beginning to shape up, as it heads for a full release. The development team indicated the game would remain in early access for around a year, which aligns with the game’s planned launch on PS5.

As for what players can expect before then, it does appear there’s new DLC and add-ons planned in the months ahead, to directly address player feedback that the game, in its current form, remains somewhat empty. The first major DLC we know about is inZOI: Island Getaway, which will introduce a whole new city, opportunities for farming and crafting, and various ‘resort activities.’

Here’s the official description, per inZOI Studio:

‘Swim and snorkel in Cahaya’s crystal-clear waters, where vibrant coral reefs, sea turtles, and dolphins await. Unwind at a resort with a variety of relaxing and recreational activities. But remember: life on this dazzling resort island comes with its share of hard work. Each day here consists of a constant cycle of labour and leisure.’

inZOI: Island Getaway – First Trailer

Read: Wholesome Direct 2025: 11 major cosy game highlights

We expect there’s more DLC additions planned for the game in future, as the game’s development team works to create an experience that captures ‘the depth and complexity of life in a video game.’

‘We view our development as not a sprint but more like a marathon, which requires time to build different features that will make inZOI feel increasingly lifelike,’ the team has said of its ambitions.

At the time of its early access launch, inZOI Studio confirmed it planned to introduce plenty of new cities to inZOI, as well as expanded character customisation options, more game depth, more interaction, enhanced driving mechanics, a dynamic event system, and more.

We expect to hear more about each of these features in the coming months, as inZOI Studio prepares the game for its long-anticipated console launch, and (we assume) its subsequent full release. Those keen to jump into inZOI when it launches for PS5 should keep an eye out for more news.

In the meantime, everyone on PC can look forward to the game’s Island Getaway DLC, which is set to launch on 20 August 2025.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

