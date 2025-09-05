Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s final DLC is now available

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle‘s The Order of the Giants DLC is now available, drawing the game’s story to a close, for now. The adventure has been a long time coming, with patient fans waiting since December 2024 to see what’s next for Indy and his companions.

Time moves swiftly in the world of video games, but it’s still frankly wild to recall that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle released nearly a full year ago. It feels just like yesterday we were all swinging on ropes, attempting to blow back scorpions, and punching Nazis. The Order of the Giants is a very neat excuse to dive back in, and remember exactly why this Indiana Jones adaptation is so, so brilliant.

As shared by MachineGames, this final DLC chapter will introduce Indy’s toughest challenge. In it, he journeys to the ‘shadowy depths’ of Rome and its catacombs, on a quest to discover more about the emergence of a strange cult, which is somehow related to the Nephilim giants. Tony Todd’s Locus is a key figure in this quest, with his nature and stature being part of the overarching mystery.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The DLC introduces brand new locations to the game, as well as the usual bells and whistles: new environment puzzles, collectibles, and stealth-infused challenges. Really, the other key draw is a new chance to see this Indy in action. While even Todd Howard had his doubts, Troy Baker makes for a very fun Indiana Jones, and he nails the mannerisms and voice work of Harrison Ford. That’s not to mention the game’s impressive motion capture and likeness delivery that makes this Indy feel as authentic as they come.

If you couldn’t tell already, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a ScreenHub favourite. It was one of the standout games of 2024, with brilliance in so many facets. The Order of the Giants expanding the game, all these months later, is well-appreciated.

How to begin the Order of the Giants DLC

Those keen to jump into Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of the Giants will need to know a few things beforehand. First, this is a standalone DLC that is a separate purchase, unless you own the game’s Premium Edition.

If you played through Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Xbox Game Pass, note this DLC is not included with the subscription service, and must be purchased separately (although it will be 10% off if you’re an active subscriber).

Once you own the DLC, you can begin the story by finding and accepting A Mystery Begins, a new fieldwork quest found in the Vatican. If you’re lost, you’ll need to find Father Ricci, who’ll be near the Fountain of Confession.

Once the chat begins, you’ll set off on your quest, charting new realms unknown.

For now, it does appear this quest will mark the end of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – but there’s every chance MachineGames and Bethesda are currently working on new adventures, given the popularity of this game. Indiana Jones remains a compelling, fan-favourite franchise (even with recent filmic missteps), and there’s certainly plenty of potential in expanding its lore with new tales.

