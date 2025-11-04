Heart Machine dev encourages fans to support Possessor(s), despite layoffs

Just a few days ahead of the launch of Possessor(s), studio Heart Machine has been gutted by a major round of layoffs impacting every part of its business, with developers taking to social media to confirm their time at the company is over. The news follows a first round of layoffs in early October, which saw staff working on fellow title Hyper Light Breaker laid off.

Why Possessor(s) fans raised the possibility of a game boycott

In the wake of this announcement, there was much confusion around the state of Heart Machine. Some fans of past works began raising the possibility of a game boycott, inspired by the news of staff being cut, and speculation about where profits would go.

But as these conversations arose, developers at Heart Machine and Possessor(s) publisher Devolver Digital issued a public statement encouraging players to continue supporting the game, regardless of the announced layoffs. After all, purchasing the game will still directly support developers.

As confirmed by Harris Foster of Devolver Digital, Possessor(s) is part of a revenue-sharing agreement, where ‘all revenue-share eligible team members who contributed to Possessor(s) will continue to receive their share.’ That includes those who have been laid off, and those who continue to work at the studio.

Tyler Hutchison, narrative director at Heart Machine, later confirmed this was the case, and that keen players should feel comfortable purchasing the game, as a means to support all staff.

Heart Machine dev on why you should still buy Possessor(s)

‘As a developer who is slated for lay off – PLEASE BUY THIS GAME!’ Hutchison said on Steam. ‘There is so much to love about this game and I am really proud of it.’

‘If this game does well… it actually makes it easier for everyone on the team to find new jobs or get new projects funded. Potential Employers/Publishers/Nepo-Babies with too much money will be like: “Oh you worked on Possessor(s)? That game made a bajillion dollars. Please have a stable job with my company. Or Please have a bunch of money to make a new video game.”‘

As Hutchison shared, he believes Devolver Digital is a ‘great publisher’ and confirmed they ‘are not in any way responsible for the layoffs at Heart Machine.’ He further confirmed the profit share arrangement, and that purchasing the game will directly support developers.

While the layoffs at Heart Machine are devastating, particularly given the bold, ambitious games being developed at the studio, it’s important to remember this is a small team operating under very tough circumstances. Layoffs, in this case, are seemingly a consequence of creating games in one of the toughest times of the modern economic era.

When Possessor(s) launches on 11 November, those keen to support laid off developers can still do so by playing and enjoying the game.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the end of its partnership with Saudi Arabia to host the first Olympic Esports Games. As announced in mid-2024, the deal was to continue over a 12-year period, with both parties working together to host official esports tournaments within Saudi Arabia. Now, following a review, the partnership will end. Both parties have instead ‘committed to pursuing their own esports ambitions on separate paths.’



‘This approach will be a chance to better fit the Olympic Esports Games to the long-term ambitions of the Olympic Movement and to spread the opportunities presented by the Olympic Esports Games more widely, with the objective of having the inaugural Games as soon as possible,’ the IOC said (via Reuters).



