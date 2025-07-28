HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming August 2025

HBO Max: new in August 2025

Final Destination: Bloodlines (1 August)

Final Destination: Bloodlines. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

HBO Max Exclusive Premiere. Film. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefani heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle – her grandmother, Iris – and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

The Final Destination (1 August)

Film. A horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident but terrible fates await them nonetheless.

Fatal Destination (1 August)

Documentary Series. Exploring the dark side of exotic tourist destinations through first-hand accounts of those involved in tragic incidents.

Alan Patridge Collection (1 August)

The following Alan Partridge specials and shows will streaming on HBO Max from 1 August:

Alan Partridge on Open Books with Martin Bryce

Alan Partridge: Welcome to the Places of My Life

Alan Partridge’s Mid-Morning Matters Series 1 and 2

This Time with Alan Partridge Series 1 and 2

Marc Maron: Panicked (2 August)

HBO Max Comedy Special. In his second HBO special, comedian, and podcaster Marc Maron offers up his nuanced perspective on our increasingly uncertain world.

The Hobbit Trilogy (2 August)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Films. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Hobbit Bilbo travels from his cosy home, on an adventure with a wizard and a group of rowdy dwarves.

Kindig Customs Season 10 (2 August)

Documentary Series. Dave Kindig turns out one-of-a-kind vehicles for his demanding, and sometimes famous, clientele.

The Playboy Murders Season 3 (2 August)

Documentary Series. These stories expose the pitfalls of fame for those appearing on the pages of Playboy. Each mystery probes into murders that intersect with Playboy, forcing viewers to question every perception they hold of one of America’s most recognisable publications.

Shark Week Specials (3 August)

The following shows will be streaming on HBO Max in the lead-up to Shark Week:

Jackass Shark Week

Jackass Shark Week 2.0

Impractical Jokers: Shark Week Spectacular

Crikey! It’s Shark Week

Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! with Tracy Morgan

Great White Open Ocean

Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek

The Real Sharknado

Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier

Monster of Oz

A Killer Among Friends

The Yogurt Shop Murders (4 August)

HBO Max Documentary Series. In 1991, four teenage girls were brutally murdered at a frozen yogurt shop in Austin. What happened that night continues to mystify the police, the families, and the city. This series explores the complex questions and trauma left by the unsolved case.

BS High (4 August)

Documentary. An eye-opening chronicle of the Bishop Sycamore High School football scandal and the team’s infamous head coach, Roy Johnson.

Fake Famous (5 August)

Documentary. Fake Famous follows an actress, fashion designer and real estate assistant who attempts to become social media influencers by purchasing fake followers and bots to boost their popularity.

Expedition Bigfoot Season 6 (5 August)

Documentary Series. The legend of Bigfoot has been a source of fascination for generations. An elite team of investigators analyse five decades of Bigfoot sightings to pinpoint when and where to encounter the elusive beast.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (6 August)

HBO Max Documentary Series. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills marks the first time the iconic franchise has been selected to take part in the 19-time Sports Emmy-winning series. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be featured alongside the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, quarterback Josh Allen, and an array of veteran and rookie players training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.

Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica (6 August)

Documentary Series. Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica offers an intimate, unprecedented look at the daily operations of the Scenic Eclipse, the world’s first discovery yacht.

Faster with Newbern and Cotten Season 3 (7 August)

Documentary Series. David Newbern and Mike Cotten show the ideology, technology and work it takes to add speed in a matter of days without breaking the bank.

Tom and Jerry Gokko: Food and Home (8 August)

Series. Tom and Jerry Gokko is a brand-new Japanese animated series full of fast-paced chases, funny fights, and nonstop fun.

The Lord of the Rings: Extended Edition Trilogy (9 August)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Image: New Line Cinema.

Films. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Extended Edition, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Extended Edition. Hobbits Frodo and Sam journey to destroy the evil One Ring with the help of their travelling companions.

Gran Torino (9 August)

Film. After a Hmong teenager tries to steal his prized 1972 Gran Torino, a disgruntled, prejudiced Korean War veteran seeks to redeem both the boy and himself. Starring Clint Eastwood.

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre (9 August)

Film. Elite spy Orson Fortune recruits a movie star to help him stop the sale of a new weapons technology. Starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, and Cary Elwes.

Shark Week (10 August)

HBO Max Event. From daring free-divers dancing underwater with sharks to experts recreating dangerous shark attack scenarios, these are not your average shark shows! This year you will be transported right into the action with moments never seen on TV before. With epic bites of content to sink your teeth into every single night, you won’t be able to miss a second.

Shows set to air as part of this event include:

Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus (10 August)

Dancing with Sharks (10 August)

Great White Reign of Terror (10 August)

Bull Shark Showdown (11 August)

In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm (11 August)

Jaws vs Mega Croc (11 August)

Alien Sharks: Death Down Under (12 August)

How to Survive a Shark Attack (12 August)

Black Mako of the Abyss (12 August)

People Magazine Presents: The Iconic Cases (12 August)

Expedition Unknown: Shark Files (13 August)

Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark (13 August)

Caught! Sharks Strike Back (14 August)

Surviving Jaws (14 August)

Florida’s Death Beach (15 August)

Great White Assassins (15 August)

911: Did the Killer Call? (15 August)

Battle for Shark Mountain (16 August)

Attack of the Devil Shark (16 August)

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (16 August)

Film. Superman agrees to sacrifice his powers to start a relationship with Lois Lane, unaware that three Kryptonian criminals he inadvertently released are conquering Earth.

King Richard (16 August)

Film. A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard. Starring Will Smith.

Dead Hot (18 August)

Dead Hot. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Five years ago, Elliot’s love, Peter, went missing, leaving behind only a severed finger in a pool of blood. Now, Elliot lives with his best friend and Peter’s twin, Jess. The two are platonic soulmates. They won’t pretend like life doesn’t suck – but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to go out, hook up with randoms, get their hopes up over strangers, and laugh their asses off along the way.

Dead Hot is the twistiest of thrillers, rooted in Elliot and Jess’s friendship as they navigate all the fun, heartbreak, and absurdity of their mid-twenties – with a bit of mystery, missing persons, and bloody fingers in between. Watch the trailer.

Mud Madness Season 2 (18 August)

Documentary Series. Strap in for the wild and gritty underground world of mud racing.

Botched Bariatrics (18 August)

Documentary Series. Follow the journey of patients whose worlds have been turned upside down after a failed bariatric surgery and their quest to get their lives back.

American Monster: Abuse of Power (18 August)

Documentary Series. Power corrupted them into evil. Follow investigations of horrifying modern crimes where authority figures abused their positions, revealing disturbing truths behind their actions.

Expedition X Season 9 (19 August)

Documentary Series. Whether trekking through the remote jungles of Cambodia in search of a legendary ape-man or exploring the secrets of the world’s largest cave system right here in the United States, the Expedition X team is taking viewers to the stranger side of the unknown.

Celebrity IOU Season 8 (19 August)

Reality Series. Drew and Jonathan Scott help Hollywood A-listers express gratitude to people who have impacted their lives with surprise home renovations.

Animals on Drugs (20 August)

Documentary Series. Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante investigates how human drugs are infiltrating ecosystems and intoxicating animals – from meth-exposed gators in Florida to drug-fuelled bears and Colombia’s cocaine hippos – uncovering the bizarre consequences of our vices on the natural world.

Welcome to Plathville Season 7 (21 August)

Reality Series. A conservative family of 11 face changes as new members enter the family dynamic from outside their isolation farm in southern Georgia.

Peacemaker Season 2 (22 August)

Peacemaker. Image: Warner Bros.

HBO Max August Headliner. Series. The new season follows Christopher ‘Chris’ Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Watch the trailer.

Starring John Cena, Freddie Stroma, and Danielle Brooks.

Magic Mike (23 August)

Film. A male stripper teaches a younger performer how to party, pick up women, and make easy money.

The Beekeper (23 August)

Film. A former operative of a powerful organisation embarks on a brutal campaign for vengeance.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 (24 August)

Reality Series. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages.

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After? Season 9 (24 August)

Reality Series. 90 Day favourites invite you into their homes to watch Happily Ever After?.

Alma’s Not Normal Seasons 1 & 2 (25 August)

Series. If she can’t be normal, she’ll at least be fabulous. Wild child Alma and her clan of eccentric, unruly women aim to make waves in Bolton. Starring Sophie Willan.

Supergirl Season 6 (25 August)

Series. Based on the DC character, Supergirl aka Kara Danvers, decides to embrace her superhuman abilities and become the hero she was always meant to be. Starring Melissa Benoist.

Lady and the Dale (26 August)

Documentary Series. Elizabeth Carmichael, a larger-than-life entrepreneur rose to prominence with her promotion of a fuel-efficient, three-wheeled car known as The Dale.

Rubiales vs Hermoso: The World Cup Kiss (28 August)

Documentary Series. The controversial kiss from former Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales to top goal scorer Jenni Hermoso created a huge scandal back in 2023 and set the scene for an epic showdown in Madrid’s ‘Audiencia Nacional’ court in 2025. This is the inside story of one of Spain’s biggest trials, featuring exclusive access to Rubiales and his legal team, as they prepare for a court case that could see Rubiales serve a jail sentence of up to two and a half years.

Don’t Worry Darling (30 August)

Don’t Worry Darling. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Film. While her husband leaves home everyday to work in a top secret facility, a young 1950s housewife begins to question her life when she notices strange behavior from the other wives in the neighborhood.

Naked And Afraid: Last One Standing Season 3 (31 August)

Reality Series. Winner takes all as 14 all-star Naked and Afraid survivalists battle to take home $100,000 and be crowned the Last One Standing in a head-to-head, multiphase challenge.

