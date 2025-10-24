EA announces partnership with Stability AI to ’empower’ developers

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced a major partnership with Stability AI, intended to accelerate game development workflows and ’empower’ artists, designers, and developers into the future. The overarching aim here is to ‘unlock faster iteration’ at the company, with the belief the partnership will ‘expand creative possibilities.’

While a press release confirms humans will remain ‘at the centre of storytelling’ at the company, there is intention to evolve everyday workflows so that ‘AI becomes a trusted ally’ to support the creation of new video games and experiences, at speed.

‘[AI] can draft, generate, and analyse, but it can’t imagine, empathise, or dream,’ EA said. ‘That’s the work of EA’s extraordinary artists, designers, developers, storytellers, and innovators.’

What’s involved in EA’s partnership with Stability AI?

One of the first initiatives in this partnership is the creation of tools to generate 2D textures that ‘maintain exact colour and light accuracy across any environment,’ with artists driving this process. EA intends to bring ‘speed and scale’ to the 3D space by using this AI to allow its artists ‘to do more’ – including pre-visualising entire 3D environments with intentional word prompts. (Never mind that recent research indicates developers using current AI tools are 19% slower than those going without.)

‘These advancements open exciting new doors for rapid prototyping and visual storytelling, allowing artists and developers to ideate, visualise, and refine gameplay experiences at a faster pace and with greater scale,’ EA said.

It appears this partnership is all in service of a new dedication to AI, which had been canvassed as early as September 2024, in conversation with EA CEO, Andrew Wilson. At the time, Wilson described AI as being at ‘the very core of [EA’s] business,’ with the implication being that the company would begin to fully explore this space in future.

EA will likely invest further in AI in the coming months

Recently, it was announced that EA is set to be acquired by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners (the investment firm led by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner), for the sum of USD $55 billion.

While not specifically mentioned in press releases, The Financial Times reported that investors were betting heavily on AI-based cost cutting to boost the efficiency of EA in the coming years, with this potentially forming part of the inspiration for them to acquire the company.

What goes unsaid in those references to cost-cutting, and the need to become more efficient, is that humans are still likely to be in the firing line, even after years of layoffs, game cancellations, and studio closures, and words to the contrary.

EA’s press release about its partnership with Stability AI goes to great lengths to highlight the human needs backing AI-generated content, but it remains true that creating 3D worlds was previously the domain of humans, and that training AI to do these jobs will eventually negate that need.

Already, we’ve seen allegations that some companies are asking staff to train AI systems, only to then replaced them with those same tools. It feels particularly concerning that EA is introducing these systems and partnerships at the same time it’s undergoing a radical change in its ownership structure, which could potentially lead to widespread restructuring and layoffs.

With reports that investors are looking to cost-cutting to justify the enormity of their spend on the company, and AI tools being developed to replace the existing work of humans, there are natural conclusions to be drawn here. While EA claims its ‘future of creativity’ is brighter than ever, there are plenty of questions to be asked about what’s next, and how Stability AI will impact company stability, in a more practical sense.

