Disney Lorcana: Fabled Exclusive Card Preview – Pluto – Rescue Dog

Disney Lorcana: Fabled, the ninth major expansion for the ongoing TCG, is set to launch from 29 August 2025. This set is notable for introducing a major rotation in the game’s competitive Core Constructed scene, with the first four sets (The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands, Ursula’s Return) rotated out of play, to keep gameplay fresh.

As a neat twist, and to ensure players aren’t left in the lurch by this changeover, Fabled is actually a very unique set. While it introduces many new cards (including heroes from A Goofy Movie), it also features a significant array of reprints, including some older cards reprinted in new rarities.

There will also be two entirely new rarity tiers introduced here: Iconic and Epic. Iconic cards will be much rarer, a bit like Enchanted cards, and feature gorgeous artwork. Like these cards, Epic rarity cards will feature full artwork, although these will be slightly less rare.

While Fabled is a different sort of Disney Lorcana set by nature, there’s still plenty of buzz about its arrival, and how it’ll shake up the game.

Thanks to the folks at Disney and Ravensburger, ScreenHub is proud to reveal an exclusive card from Fabled, one of this set’s aforementioned reprints: Pluto – Rescue Dog.

Pluto – Rescue Dog returns in Disney Lorcana: Fabled

Image: Kenneth Anderson / Disney / Ravensburger

That’s right, Pluto is back! This card first appeared in Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return, and it’s now back for Fabled. The reasons why are pretty clear. This is an extremely useful card, and one that can help turn the tide of battle.

Pluto – Rescue Dog costs five ink to play, and once he’s played, you may remove up to 3 damage from one of your characters. Imagine it this way: in the nick of time, Pluto bounds onto the battlefield, friendly-slobbers one of your heroes, and they immediately heal, thanks to the goodness of dogs.

That’s not all Pluto – Rescue Dog offers, of course. This card is fairly strong in its own right, with four strength and five willpower helping you weather challenges on the battlefield. With two lore gain every time you exhaust Pluto – Rescue Dog, he’s also handy for building lore.

All of that, plus, he’s very cute. It’s nice to see this card return, even as the plot of Disney Lorcana grows deeper and darker. While there’s no specific upgrades to this card – it’s just a simple reprint – a familiar face is always welcome.

We look forward to chasing Pluto – Rescue Dog when Disney Lorcana: Fabled launches in local game stores on 29 August 2025, and at EB Games, Zing, JB Hi-Fi, Disney Store, Amazon, and all other retailers, on 5 September 2025. Stay tuned for a full set review and more from ScreenHub.

Disney Lorcana‘s new Reign of Jafar set is the most action-oriented yet, injecting the trading card game with a strong sense of narrative movement, buoyed by high stakes. Over the last three sets, Archazia’s Island, Azurite Sea, and Shimmering Skies, Lorcana has been treading water. While new cards are always appreciated, and the inclusion of cute pets and guests from more niche Disney franchises was grand, there’s been a notable lull in the plot of the TCG.



With each new expansion for Disney Lorcana, you do get a number of cool new cards to collect, but for me, I most appreciate its story aspects, and how you can track plot through card art and flavour text. While the last three sets felt more meandering – while still fun – Reign of Jafar really picks up the pace. It’s my favourite set of the year so far, for that reason.

