Dave the Diver’s In the Jungle DLC delayed to 2026

Dave the Diver‘s In the Jungle DLC has been delayed to 2026, developer Mintrocket has confirmed. While it was originally get to launch some time in 2025, it appears it will need more time in the oven, as the studio plans a worthy extension of the original, critically-acclaimed adventure.

‘The upcoming In the Jungle DLC takes place in a brand new region,’ Jaeho Hwang, head of Mintrocket said in a recent anniversary update. ‘We are working hard to make sure it brings fresh excitement to the game.’

In the video, Hwang showed off parts of the new DLC, confirming players will be visiting and staying on a brand new island with a village surrounded by a freshwater lake. You’ll spend your time fishing in this lake, using your catches to create all sorts of new dishes for your sushi restaurant.

‘We hope you guys are excited about it,’ Hwang said. ‘One sad news, though. Although we announced it as late 2025, unfortunately, we might need to delay it a little bit to early 2026 to add more exciting content. There are still so many cool ideas that we don’t want to miss floating around in the dev team. We’ll share more soon and we’ll keep you posted on the release date as soon as it’s fixed.’

Dave the Diver – 2nd Anniversary Celebration

Read: Malys deserves a chance to realise its demonic potential

In better news for fans of Dave the Diver, Hwang did also confirm an array of changes and upgrades for keen players. First, owners of the Nintendo Switch version of the game will be getting a free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade shortly.

Additionally, the limited timeframe for some released DLCs has been extended. The game’s limited time Godzilla crossover DLC, for example, has now returned and will be available until the end of 2026. The Ichiban’s Holiday DLC will also now be available until 2026. Previously, it was scheduled to depart platforms on October 2025, due to rights complications.

Mintrocket has also acknowledge disappointment around the price and length of this content, as well as its limited time availability, following loud fan feedback. To address this, the DLC is currently 50% off – it’s around AUD $5 in Australia, as part of the Steam Summer Sale – and it will get regular discounts to attract more players.

‘We know that recently we let some of you down,’ Hwang said. ‘This kind of approach is sometimes requested when working with large IP holders to help protect the value of their IP. Still, we thought that it would be worth delivering cool new content, so we decided to release the DLC with a six-month time window. However, many players expressed disappointment, with some raising concerns about how it felt like FOMO marketing.’

‘Although this was not our intention at all, we completely understand that perspective. We want to apologise to everyone who felt let down.’

In future, collaborations will likely be much more considered.

At the very least, the game’s next major DLC, In the Jungle, will be an entirely original story, allowing Mintrocket the freedom of choice for its availability, price, and content. We’re likely to hear much more about this DLC in future, so stay tuned.