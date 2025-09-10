Borderlands 4: Global launch times for your region

After many years in development, Borderlands 4 finally arrives this week. As we shared in a recent preview, this game looks to eclipse its predecessor, with refreshed combat, a tighter-written story, and stronger characters all around.

Even in brief glimpses, we’ve seen such a strong sense of style and pizzazz in the game. Bosses are more compelling, with unique puzzle-like mechanics to put them away. Character abilities are stronger and more customisable. There is greater difficulty here, with shields more easily broken and health bars slimmer than ever, but that allows for layers of strategy, and a need to plan a forward attack.

For now, there’s not much else we can say about Borderlands 4 without getting into review territory (and of course, there will be a review on ScreenHub), but in the meantime, that hopefully leads to some excitement about what’s to come. This is a Borderlands 4 game that earns your attention, and one that will very likely satisfy expectant fans.

For those keen to get hands-on with the game as soon as possible, the best news is there’s not long to go before it launches.

When you can play Borderlands 4 in your region

Image: Gearbox Software / 2K

As announced by Gearbox Software and 2K, Borderlands 4 will launch simultaneously around the world, on either 11 September 2025 or 12 September 2025, depending on time zone and region. Notably, it’ll launch earlier on consoles in some regions, and earlier on PC in others.

Here’s the complete breakdown for the game’s launch date timing, around the world.

Borderlands 4 – PC Launch Times

Australia – 2:00 am AEST | 1:30 am ACST | 12:00 am AWST (12 September)

– 2:00 am AEST | 1:30 am ACST | 12:00 am AWST (12 September) New Zealand – 4:00 am NZST (12 September)

– 4:00 am NZST (12 September) Tokyo – 1:00 am JST (12 September)

– 1:00 am JST (12 September) Singapore – 12:00 am SGT (12 September)

– 12:00 am SGT (12 September) United Kingdom – 5:00 pm BST | 6:00 pm CEST (11 September)

– 5:00 pm BST | 6:00 pm CEST (11 September) United States – 9:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (11 September)

Borderlands 4 – Console (Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5) Launch Times

Australia – 12:00 am AEST (12 September) | 11:30 am ACST | 10:00 am AWST (11 September)

– 12:00 am AEST (12 September) | 11:30 am ACST | 10:00 am AWST (11 September) New Zealand – 12:00 am NZST (12 September)

– 12:00 am NZST (12 September) Tokyo – 12:00 am JST (12 September)

– 12:00 am JST (12 September) Singapore – 12:00 am SGT (12 September)

– 12:00 am SGT (12 September) United Kingdom – 12:00 am BST | 12:00 am CEST (12 September)

– 12:00 am BST | 12:00 am CEST (12 September) United States – 9:00 pm PT | 9:00 pm ET (11 September)

There are significant variations between each region, so it’s best to study the launch time map, and figure out exactly when you’ll be able to get hands-on before you get too excited. While midnight on 12 September 2025 will see the first players pouring in, this date and timing will be different in every region, and some time zones (including the United States) actually get in early.

Borderlands 4 preview: taking on Idolator Sol

Also on ScreenHub: Borderlands 4 preview: storming the castle, guns blazing



Borderlands 4 has learned many lessons from the past. Specifically, from Borderlands 3, which has become regarded as the black sheep of the franchise in recent years, for its slapstick and haphazard approach. In tone, Borderlands 4 couldn’t be more far apart. This is a game that takes itself seriously, without forgetting the relief that humour may provide.



It’s challenging, and deals with difficult subject matter, but the balance is tight – so that with each step, your journey has meaning, purpose, and satisfaction. You care about your mission, and each character, in a way that weaves your emotions through the plot.



I can’t say too much about the opening hours of the game in this latest (and final) preview, comprising a major boss battle – only that my Vault Hunter, Vex, has teamed up with the Crimson Resistance on the planet Kairos, to take down the forces of the dominating Timekeeper – but I think it’s fair to say I’m having a certified Good Time™ so far.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.