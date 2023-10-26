SXSW Sydney wrap-up: every film, series and conference we reviewed

Last week, Sydney hosted SXSW – a festival for arts, culture, technology, film, games and music – for the first time.
With a focus on new screenings and insights from the Australian film and TV industry and beyond, here’s a rundown of what ScreenHub saw at SXSW Sydney:
Reviews
Black Barbie: A Documentary review – a doll that ‘looks like me’
Monolith review – a chilling Australian horror
Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles review – a must-watch doco
Interviews
Kitty Green, Royal Hotel director, talks imposter syndrome and women’s stories
Satranic Panic director Alice Maio Mackay is an 18-year-old trans woman on a mission
Conferences and news
How to make it in Hollywood: Australian actors and directors share their insights at SXSW Sydney
The Last Anniversary: Nicole Kidman confirms new series adaptation of Australian novel
The Wiggles reunite for world premiere of Hot Potato documentary