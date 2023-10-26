News

 > Film / Television Production > Features

SXSW Sydney wrap-up: every film, series and conference we reviewed

Read all the news, reviews and insights our team gleaned from Sydney's inaugural SXSW festival.
26 Oct 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

All Screen

Simon Pryce speaks during the “Hot Potato: The Story Of The Wiggles” World Premiere at SXSW Sydney on October 19, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for SXSW Sydney)

Share Icon

Last week, Sydney hosted SXSW – a festival for arts, culture, technology, film, games and music – for the first time.

With a focus on new screenings and insights from the Australian film and TV industry and beyond, here’s a rundown of what ScreenHub saw at SXSW Sydney:

Reviews

Black Barbie: A Documentary review – a doll that ‘looks like me’

Monolith review – a chilling Australian horror

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles review – a must-watch doco

Interviews

Kitty Green, Royal Hotel director, talks imposter syndrome and women’s stories

Satranic Panic director Alice Maio Mackay is an 18-year-old trans woman on a mission

Conferences and news

 How to make it in Hollywood: Australian actors and directors share their insights at SXSW Sydney

The Last Anniversary: Nicole Kidman confirms new series adaptation of Australian novel

The Wiggles reunite for world premiere of Hot Potato documentary

Baz Luhrmann and Faraway Downs

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

All Screen Career Advice Education & Student News Features Film / Television Production News Screen Education Sponsored Content Streaming
More
Features

The Last Anniversary: Nicole Kidman confirms new series adaptation of Australian novel

Nicole Kidman and Blossom Films partner Per Saari revealed they are already working on a new streaming project at SXSW…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

How to make it in Hollywood: Australian actors and directors share their insights at SXSW Sydney

Director Philip Noyce, screenwriter Amy Wang and actors Charmaine Bingwa and Jason Clarke shared their secrets on making it in…

Silvi Vann-Wall
AFTRS Master of Art Screen: Business 2018 graduate and current Head of Commissions NITV, Marissa McDowell. Image: Courtesy SBS.
Sponsored Content

Find your screen industry collaborators with endless possibilities

AFTRS’ Master of Arts Screen: Business boasts a cohort of like-minded professionals who are on the same track to innovate,…

Celina Lei
News

Screen opportunities roundup – 12 October 2023

Your fortnightly overview of the screen opportunities that ScreenHub advertises every day.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Naomi Watts and Mia Freedman to talk menopause at SXSW Sydney

Watts and Freedman will discuss middle age and menopause at the inaugural festival in Sydney next week.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login