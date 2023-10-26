SXSW Sydney wrap-up: every film, series and conference we reviewed

Last week, Sydney hosted SXSW – a festival for arts, culture, technology, film, games and music – for the first time.

With a focus on new screenings and insights from the Australian film and TV industry and beyond, here’s a rundown of what ScreenHub saw at SXSW Sydney:

Reviews

Black Barbie: A Documentary review – a doll that ‘looks like me’

Monolith review – a chilling Australian horror

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles review – a must-watch doco

Interviews

Kitty Green, Royal Hotel director, talks imposter syndrome and women’s stories

Satranic Panic director Alice Maio Mackay is an 18-year-old trans woman on a mission

Conferences and news

How to make it in Hollywood: Australian actors and directors share their insights at SXSW Sydney

The Last Anniversary: Nicole Kidman confirms new series adaptation of Australian novel

The Wiggles reunite for world premiere of Hot Potato documentary

Baz Luhrmann and Faraway Downs