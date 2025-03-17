Scrublands: Silver – WA-shot murder mystery returns for Season 2

Stan and the 9Network have announced the new season of the Stan Original Series Scrublands: Silver will premiere 17 April, all episodes at once, only on Stan.

Filmed in Augusta, Western Australia, Scrublands: Silver sees Luke Arnold (Black Sails, Last King of the Cross) and Bella Heathcote (Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T, The Family Next Door, Pieces of Her) reprise their roles after a critically acclaimed first season.

Watch the Scrublands: Silver trailer.

In Season 2, it’s been a year since the life-changing events of Scrublands and award-winning investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Arnold) has returned to his coastal hometown, Port Silver, to set up a new life with partner Mandy Bond (Heathcote).

When he arrives to find his childhood friend Jasper brutally murdered and Mandy the prime suspect, Martin struggles with doubts – about Mandy and about his own ability to recognise the truth.

As he pushes forward to find the real murderer and absolve Mandy, Martin confronts secrets about Port Silver and his long-buried past.

Scrublands: Silver. Image: Stan.

Scrublands: Silver cast

Based on the bestselling novel Silver by Chris Hammer, the sequel to Scrublands, Season 2 will also star Luke Carroll (The Artful Dodger), Debra Lawrance (Please Like Me), David Roberts (Please Like Me), Tasma Walton (The Twelve), Luke Pegler (Hacksaw Ridge), Caroline Brazier (Stan Original Series Year Of), Joel Jackson (Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door), Toby Truslove (La Brea), Sarah Roberts (Home and Away), Hamish Michael (The Twelve), Radek Jonak (Stan Original Film The Surfer) and Damian De Montemas (Hounds of Love).

Scrublands: Silver production details

The Stan Original Series Scrublands: Silver is an Easy Tiger production in association with Third Act Stories co-commissioned by Stan and the 9Network.

Produced by Ian Collie, Rob Gibson, Martha Coleman and Felicity Packard. Directed by Ben Young, written by Felicity Packard, Fiona Kelly and Jock Serong, with Executive Producers Michael Healy and Andy Ryan from the 9Network and Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown for Stan.

Major production investment from Screenwest, Lotterywest and the WA Regional Screen Fund. Developed with the assistance of Screenwest and Lotterywest. International sales are handled by Sphere Abacus.

Scrublands: Silver premieres on 17 April on Stan. Every episode of Season 1 is now streaming.

Scrublands. Image: Stan.

‘If you want to avoid becoming the tragic victim of a senseless crime, here’s a tip: stay away from small towns. Going by the last few years of Australian television – and increasingly the big screen as well – the only thing as common in isolated rural communities as murder is the arrival of an outsider not long after to uncover the town’s tangled web of dark secrets.

‘And so it proves to be with Scrublands, Stan’s latest locally made drama designed to appeal to fans of both Australia’s more interesting tourist-friendly locations and corpses. Working in Scrublands’ favour is the memorable nature of the central crime, which even for the genre is attention-grabbing: one Sunday a year ago, the much-loved local priest (Jay Ryan) in the small town of Riversend walked out to meet his congregation with a high powered rifle in hand and gunned down five people. No wonder the novel it’s based on (by Chris Hammer) was a bestseller.

‘Experienced mystery watchers will already have their eyes out for clues. Trouble is, our viewpoint character is Sydney Morning Herald investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold), who arrives in town looking to write little more than a ‘one year on, a battered town begins to heal’ puff piece. This is clearly a step down for such a gun reporter, but what would a mystery be without an investigator hiding a dark past of their own?’ Read more …