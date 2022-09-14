How much has #MeToo achieved for safer arts workplaces?

What began as a blitz on the predatory behaviour of certain powerful Hollywood men, the #MeToo movement put global attention on power imbalances and issues of sexual harassment at work.

It saw some companies and employers snap into action, implementing new reporting systems and support around workplace sexual harm.

Australian arts companies also stepped up, embedding safer processes in their on-set routines, especially in screen and live performance where #MeToo highlighted some areas of bad practise.

Initiatives like Safe Theatres Australia, Women in Theatre and Screen, and most recently, the all-female Working Group that led the contemporary music sector’s National Review on sexual harm, sexual harassment, and systemic discrimination, are just some of the new industry bodies leading important steps towards change.

But how does it feel to be an arts worker on the ground during these times? Where and how is real change occurring?

Change underway, but uncomfortable for some

Michela Carattini is the founder and director of Key Intimate Scenes, an intimacy coordination agency that provides training and on-set support across Australian theatre, screen and film.

She is an actor with a psychology and criminology background and has so far been impressed with the sector’s commitment to evidence-based research as a foundation for change.

‘[Since #MeToo] I’ve seen real research conducted on the state of the industry and the impact on those who work within it,’ she observed.

Though at the coal face, Carattini reports it can feel like this important work on paper isn’t leading to enough action.

‘We get told by so many people that [intimacy coordination] is a good idea, but that actually isn’t translating into work being offered. It’s somewhat disappointing to see that the uptake doesn’t match that hype,’ she said.

Despite her sense of a lagging uptake of support measures for arts workers, Carattini has been pleased to see robust new industry standards recently implemented in some areas of the industry.

She described the Screen Producers Australia’s 2021 decision to adopt MEAA’s National Intimacy Guidelines into their OH&S requirements as ‘a huge and important move’, but also said that her on the ground experience shows these new protocols are very much in their infancy.

She commented that, ‘People [in the workplace] don’t have experience and expertise around how to manage these situations adeptly yet.

‘It’s one thing to make a recommendation,’ she continued. ‘But it’s a whole other thing for companies to actually go through those processes and genuinely enact change.’

Carattini’s point speaks directly to the experience of a film sector arts worker that ArtsHub recently spoke to who described an incident of sexual harassment in their workplace.

This arts worker (who preferred not to be named) recounted how one of their female colleagues had faced sexual harassment from a male co-worker on set, but after reporting it faced a slow and unwieldy redress process that caused her undue emotional harm.

‘It should have been a swift process and the offender should not have been placed on set with that employee again,’ they told ArtsHub. ‘But instead, she was working alongside that person for many weeks afterwards while the process played out.

‘It [the redress process] felt a bit like they [management] were following a culture of “sticking up for your mates”, and it felt like it became more personal than professional,’ they added.

Carattini expressed similar views, saying that ‘there are people who have had unchecked power for a long time, so this process of change is not going to be easy.’

How do we get the balance right?

Sometimes when groups in society push towards change the creation of new social norms can feel like a pendulum swing where short-term imbalances are felt as new standards are worked out.

In the context of #MeToo and arts practise in Australia, Carattini is seeing this pendulum in motion.

There seems to be a side that is not taking it seriously enough, but then there’s also a side that is taking the performance of it more seriously than genuine change. – Michela Carattini.

She cites a recent workplace experience she’d seen to emphasise her point: ‘A male crew member was publicly shamed by his supervisor for an inappropriate remark he made on set. But the way that was handled felt more like a disingenuous performance than a sign of genuine change.



‘It’s not about finding scapegoats,’ she continued. ‘It’s about changing the culture from within, and calling people in, and thinking carefully about whether your workplace processes are creating a safer space for everyone, and whether there’s genuine understanding and buy-in around that.’

For singer-songwriter Deena Lynch (stage name Jaguar Jonze), as an artist at the forefront of gender equity activism in the music industry it feels like real change is imminent, but we are still far from seeing real impacts on the ground.

‘Awareness is just a first step, there is much more work to be done to address specific issues, bring about a cultural shift and begin to reform,’ Lynch told ArtsHub.

‘My work, and many others’ work on the concurrent National Cultural Policy panel will hopefully help lead to government commitment, resources and frameworks to support this reform of the industry,’ she added.

So it seems that five years on from those first waves of #MeToo, some employers and industry regulators are genuinely trying to shift practises and create safer arts workplaces for all.

But some of these paths toward change appear shaky, and signal more workplace support is needed to help staff better manage new processes and enact positive change.

In Carratini’s view: ‘This kind of thing takes expertise and training if it’s going to be more than a box-ticking exercise,’ she said, adding that, ‘Cultural change is slower to come because it requires real commitment to behavioral change, in particular from those who have the least incentive to do so.’