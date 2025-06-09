Apple TV+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Apple TV+: new this week

Echo Valley (13 June)

Echo Valley. Image: Apple TV+.

Film (2025). Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney and Domhnall Gleeson star in an edge-of-your-seat thriller. Kate (Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (Sweeney) — a situation that becomes even more perilous when Claire shows up on Kate’s doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone else’s blood.

As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice and survival from BAFTA Award-winning director Michael Pearce and Emmy Award-nominated writer Brad Ingelsby. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recently added

Stick (4 June)

Stick. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. A heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf. Owen Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago.

After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager). Watch the trailer.

Bono: Stories of Surrender (30 May)

Bono: Stories of Surrender. Image: Apple TV+.

Documentary. A vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically acclaimed one-man stage show, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…

As Bono pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, he also reveals personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star.

Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the tour, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy. Watch the trailer.

Fountain of Youth (23 May)

Fountain of Youth. Image: Apple TV+.

Film (2025). Directed by Guy Ritchie, two estranged siblings partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.

Starring John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González and Domhnall Gleeson. Watch the trailer.

Deaf President Now! (16 May)

Deaf President Now! Image: Apple TV+.

Documentary. This film tells the story of the greatest civil rights movement most people have never heard of. Deaf President Now! recounts the eight days of historic protests held at Washington DC’s Gallaudet University in 1988 after the school’s board of trustees appointed a hearing president over several very qualified Deaf candidates.

After a week of rallies, boycotts and protests, the students triumph as the hearing president resigns and beloved dean Dr I King Jordan becomes the university’s first Deaf president.

Murderbot (16 May)

Murderbot. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Based on Martha Wells’ best-selling, Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series The Murderbot Diaries, this is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients.

Played by Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe. Watch the trailer.

Long Way Home (9 May)

Long Way Home. Image: Apple TV+.

This series brings Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman back on the road for another unforgettable motorcycle adventure, this time across Europe. In the new season, the duo traverses breathtaking landscapes from Scotland to England, taking the scenic route through Scandinavia, the Arctic Circle and continental Europe.

With 17 countries on their route, Ewan and Charley dive into local cultures and take on thrilling challenges. Watch the trailer.