ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new to streaming

Flashpoint: A matter of conscience or an act of betrayal? (19 August)

In this episode of Australian Story, former Labor senator Fatima Payman reveals why she voted against her party and the fallout that followed, both at home and in the capital. Presented by Leigh Sales.

Four Corners: Water Grab (19 August)

The Northern Territory government is rolling out the red carpet for this controversial crop as part of its huge development plans, but growers are already pushing the boundaries. Reporter Angus Grigg exposes a system riven by conflicts of interest that threatens to destroy some of the NT’s most famous tourism destinations.

The Assembly (20 August)

The Assembly. Image: ABC.

Mentored by one of Australia’s most renowned interviewers, Leigh Sales, The Assembly follows autistic journalism students as they interview Australia’s biggest names. Watch the trailer.

Back Roads – Season 10 (20 August)

The return of Back Roads sees popular host Heather Ewart and guest presenters once again travel across regional and remote Australia, uncovering stories of resilience and inspiration.

Mulholland Drive (23 August)

Film (2001). After a car wreck on Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality. Written and directed by David Lynch and starring Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, Justin Theroux, Ann Miller, Mark Pellegrino and Robert Forster.

Good Game Spawn Point (23 August)

Celebrate 15 years of video games and Good Game Spawn Point with 10 Super Silly Super Specials! Join Gem, Harry, and some new friends in the brand-new den of gaming as they imagine what would happen if life was more like their favourite games.

ABC iview: recently added

Australian Story: Nick Cave with Leigh Sales (12 August)

Australian Story: Nick Cave with Leigh Sales. Image: ABC.

In a wide-ranging and deeply personal conversation with Leigh Sales, Cave discusses the enduring strength of his Australian roots, what he has learned about grief, his attitude to drugs, his search for meaning in religion and why he continues to make new, often challenging, music well into his 60s with his band the Bad Seeds. Broadcast at 8pm on ABC TV and on ABC iview.

The Secret Lives of Our Urban Birds: Perth (13 August)

Dr. Ann Jones is on her latest birding adventure, this time across Perth. Uncovering the secrets of majestic wedge-tailed eagles to sexy splendid fairy wrens, she learns why people are passionate about their charismatic birds.

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction (14 August)

Series. One question, two guests and the man everyone agrees is this country’sleast experienced interviewer. Join Shaun Micallef each week as he chats with his famous acquaintances about what’s really important to them. Watch trailer.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee (14 August)

Guy Montgomery and assistant Aaron Chen star in this fast-paced hilarious new comedy that puts four famous faces through their paces, as they attempt to spell as best they can to be crowned that week’s best speller.

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces – Season 12 (15 August)

Amazing Spaces is back, with some of the most eccentric, ambitious, and passionate self-builders George Clarke has ever met! And, not to be outdone, George attempts to create an elegant airborne cabin from an old industrial scissor lift! He also heads to Denmark, home of gorgeous and minimalist architecture.

Foreign Correspondent: Paradise in Flames (15 August)

The recent violence in the tourist mecca of New Caledonia caught many outsiders by surprise. But within the South Pacific nation tensions between the French government and indigenous Kanak people have been simmering for decades. Naomi Selvaratnam reports from the French capital Noumea where outbreaks of violence are still occurring.

Compass (18 August)

Series. Compass explores the Australian soul – our beliefs, our ethical dilemmas and the changing face of our spirituality, with new host, popular journalist and broadcaster, Indira Naidoo.