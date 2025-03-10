ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Who’s Line Is It Anyway? Season 13 (10 March)

Series. The legendary improv format continues with host Aisha Tyler presenting the mix of hilarious games, incredible songs and audience interaction with much-loved trio Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles.

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering Season 11 (12 March)

Series. The Weekly is the one show that knows the world is far too serious to be taken too seriously. You give us thirty minutes – we’ll give you the week.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 (12 March)

Series. Having given birth to Lasher in order to fulfil the prophecy, Rowan Mayfair is determined to use him to achieve her purpose as a healer. Sip is hellbent on taking Lasher from her. Their battle for control of him will lead back to the ancient stronghold of Donnelaith. Watch the trailer.

Darby and Joan Season 2 (16 March)

Darby & Joan. Image: ABC iview. Best new shows.

Series. Jack and Joan head out on the road in a quest to clear his name, but as they search for the truth about Jack’s past, mysteries await around every bend for them to solve in this sunny Australian crime series. Starring Bryan Brown and Great Scacchi.

Unforgotten Season 6 (16 March)

Series. Back for its 6th series, Bishop Street detectives uncover the secrets of a disparate group of suspects linked to their latest cold case – a dismembered body found in marshland.

Boat Story (16 March)

2023 film. When two strangers discover a haul of illegal drugs on a washed-up boat, luck soon turns to misfortune as they become the targets of a vengeful mob boss, his hitman and the police.

ABC iview: recently added

Four Corners: Tobacco Wars (3 March)

Documentary. Investigative journalist Dan Oakes uncovers the secrets of Australia’s black-market tobacco trade in Tobacco Wars.

With illicit cigarettes readily available in cash-only stores and distributed by unmarked vans across the country, this investigation reveals a vast network stretching from Melbourne’s suburban tobacconists to international smuggling routes.

Using concealed cameras and exclusive access to law enforcement, the Four Corners team follows the illicit pipeline, exposing the lucrative industry that is fueling violent organised crime while robbing the government of billions in lost revenue.

Australian Story: Home Truths – Vincent Fantauzzo (3 March)

Documentary. When celebrated portrait artist Vincent Fantauzzo first appeared on Australian Story in 2019 to talk about his dyslexia, he received a phenomenal public response.

But at that time, Vincent wasn’t able to be entirely honest about his life story. After his father died, Vincent was able to confront his traumatic childhood in a way he had previously kept hidden – even from his wife, actor Asher Keddie.

‘He’s been able to break that cycle of dysfunction because he’s started to tell the truth,” Asher tells Australian Story.

‘I’ve dealt with a lot of things I was hiding for a long time,’ says Vincent.

Now, Vincent is unveiling the painful reality of his relationship with his father and the dark truths of his childhood. And doing so has helped him become the type of father he wished he’d had.

Under the Vines Season 3 (28 Feb)

Under the Vines – Season 3. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards star as two city slickers who inherit a failing vineyard in rural New Zealand … the only problems are that neither of them has ever done a hard day’s work – and they despise one another.