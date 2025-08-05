VicScreen chooses 8 bold new feature projects for Originate Genre initiative

Eight Australian feature film projects have been placed on a fast track to development under VicScreen’s development initiative Originate Genre.

Originate Genre is a two-phase program designed to elevate live-action genre movie projects – that have the potential to be commercial successes – from concept to market-ready screenplays. The initiative is now in Stage 2 for 2025.

The first stage of the program happened earlier this year, comprising of four seminars focused on genre storytelling led by Wendall Thomas. Thomas is a University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) screenwriting professor, lecturer, script editor, development executive, and author. Over 420 Victorian-based writers attended the sessions.

The next phase consists of a week-long Writers’ Lab at VicScreen (also led by Thomas), followed by 6 months of story consultation, group and peer-to-peer workshops culminating in the delivery of a polished first draft screenplay.

Focusing on the eight film projects and their teams, the Writer’s Lab is tailored to the needs of the chosen creatives, and in general will help shaped the screenplays for market, enhance the writers’ skills, and provide greater understanding of the entire development process.

Participants will also each receive a $10,000 grant towards the delivery of their script.

‘VicScreen’s suite of hothousing Originate programs, has successfully fast-tracked the careers of Victorian screen storytellers, with supported projects already backed by some of the screen industry’s biggest names and commissioners,’ said Caroline Pitcher, VicScreen CEO.

‘We’ve developed Originate Genre to bring attention to the wealth of commercially minded storytellers this state has to offer, and we’re excited by the new comedy, horror and thriller projects we’ve discovered. Congratulations to the writers whose exhilarating and provocative projects were selected for Stage 2, I can’t wait to see how their films progress from here.’

According to the press release, the successful projects were selected for their ‘strength of concept, distinctiveness, and clear sense of audience and genre’.

‘The slate of projects showcases a broad range of exceptional talent from across Victoria while the program highlights the importance of a robust development process, understanding of audience, and how to craft market-ready commercial screenplays that get attention.’

The VicScreen Originate Genre projects

In Other Words by Alex Nesic

A multi-lingual love story follows two bickering language translators trying unsuccessfully to help their friends find love but instead, find an unexpected connection of their own.

Inner Beast by Danielle Stamoulos

Feeling trapped in a tamed life of creative burnout, cultural pressures and millennial mediocrity, Callie goes searching for healing at a re-wilding women’s retreat to reconnect to her instincts to turn her life around, only to wake up the next day as the ‘beast version’ of herself.

Live LARP Love by Gillian Crosby

At a modern-day medieval festival, a professional knight has her world turned upside down when a firebrand bar truck owner arrives and starts a peasants’ revolt.

Lucky Country by Catherine Bonny

When an opportunistic drifter in a post-WW3 Australia discovers a prosperous rural community, he lies about his identity in order to steal from them; but when he uncovers the grim source of their wealth, he must convince the community of the truth to survive.

Prior Engagement by Ramon Watkins

A shy lesbian widow and closeted trophy wife share an anonymous mid-flight kiss just before their ‘introduction’ as future in-laws, triggering a clash of menopausal lust and maternal guilt that torpedoes their kids’ engagement week at a luxury winery.

Shaz by Mikhayla Dennis

Standing in the wrong line at the wrong time, Shaz, a fearless truck driver from outback Australia, loses her retirement fund to two amateur bank robbers and sets off across the outback to steal back the money that was never hers to begin with.

The Complete Guide To Making An Enemy by Scott Limbrick and Vidya Rajan

When a people-pleasing art designer is overlooked for a promotion, she signs up for a unique motivational coaching service and finds herself drawn into an unexpected rivalry that soon becomes a game of life-or-death.

The Sitter by Michael Hudson

A Blak sober companion assigned to care for an aging music icon begins to suspect the past isn’t the only thing haunting her new client.

‘Congratulations to the eight projects selected to take part in the Originate Genre Writers’ Lab,’ said Colin Brooks, Minister for Creative Industries. ‘… we’re backing programs like this to nurture new voices and homegrown talent and take our stories to the world.’

