Natalie Miller Fellowship announces new president, catalyst grants

Sasha Close – Head of Programming for both the Gold Coast Film Festival and Brisbane International Film Festival – has been chosen as the new President of the Natalie Miller Fellowship (NMF).

Close is an established industry professional, having worked in distribution before moving into exhibition and programming. She is a renowned figure in the independent screen and film sector, having led programming at Wallis Cinemas until 2019. She also sat on the Board of the Independent Cinemas Association (2016-19) and contributed to many conferences and festivals, and has judged multiple AACTA film categories. Close also worked from 2017-19 on Screen Australia’s Gender Matters Taskforce.

As a former recipient of NMF’s prestigious fellowship, Close is well-aware of the positive impact the grant has on supporting women’s leadership.

‘It is an honour and privilege to be appointed President of the Natalie Miller Fellowship. Natalie was a significant and important mentor in my early career and, being the recipient of the Fellowship in 2016, was instrumental to my career, leadership and professional development. I am delighted to be working with the amazingly talented and experienced committee on the next chapter of championing female and female-identifying leadership in the Australian screen industry,’ said Close.

As part of this new chapter, the NMF will expand on its annual $20,000 Fellowship Grant, to include five NMF Catalyst Grants ($5,000 each) to assist female and female-identifying members of the Australian screen industry take the next step to ‘fulfill their leadership ambitions’ in the industry.

‘Achieving gender equity and greater inclusion has never been more crucial to the success of the Australian screen industry which is why the NMF is committed to providing increased opportunities for women to invest in their leadership development and potential,’ Close said.

Applicants from all backgrounds across Australia are encouraged to apply. To be eligible, applicants must have at least three years professional experience in the Australian screen industry (including formal unpaid internships) and cannot be enrolled full or part-time in an undergraduate program.

Applications open at 9am (AEST) on 21 April, and close on 26 May 2023, with

applicants notified of the results by 23 June 2023. NMF Catalyst Grants are supported by Creative Partnerships Australia through Plus1 and NMF’s generous Catalyst Campaign donors.

For more information, head to the Natalie Miller Fellowship website.