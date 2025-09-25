Co-Curious launches new lab to boost diverse voices in the screen industry

Co-Curious, a Sydney-based not-for-profit, has announced the launch of the Diaspora Story Lab.

Diaspora Story Lab is a six-month development program, supported by the Centre for Australia-India Relations (CAIR) through its Maitri Grant. The lab’s function is to provide tools for early-to mid-career South Asian screenwriters to develop original TV series concepts, ideally for both Australian and international audiences.

Co-Curious: Diaspora Story Lab development

Co-Curious touts the Diaspora Story Lab as something that’s designed to ‘foster a collaborative environment’, where participants can refine their storytelling skills and build professional networks. It’s also specifically built for screen creatives of South Asian heritage.

The lab will give participants access to mentors like Mithila Gupta (writer and executive producer), Christopher Kam (story producer and creative EP), and Sheila Jayadev (producer). Successful participants will also engage in a writers’ room setting to develop their story concepts into actual TV pitch documents.

Alongside that, there will be tailored pitching sessions led by former HBO Executive Pia Chikiamco.

The initiative is part of Co-Curious’ ‘broader mission’ to create career pathways for writers from underrepresented backgrounds to enter the Australian screen industry – and to ensure that the nation’s screen content ‘reflects its multicultural identity’.

Co-Curious says that all participating writers will retain ownership of their original concepts developed during the program. In cases where writers contribute to other participants’ projects, IP (intellectual property) rights will remain with the writer of that project.

More information on Co-Curious

The Diaspora Story Lab has already received support from industry leaders, including Nakul Legha, Head of Scripted at SBS, who expressed enthusiasm for the initiative. Legha stated, ‘SBS is proud to support Co-Curious’ Diaspora Story Lab and help nurture more South Asian voices and stories on our screens. It reflects our commitment to telling authentic stories that speak to the richness of contemporary Australia.’

Applications for the Diaspora Story Lab are open to screenwriters of South Asian heritage from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

