The Fabulous Four – movie preview

What is The Fabulous Four?

The Fabulous Four is ‘an uplifting comedy’ feature film about three lifelong friends who travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend (Bette Midler).

According to the synopsis, ‘Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there’s enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected’.

Who stars in The Fabulous Four?

Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Dreamgirls) play the leads. The film also stars Bruce Greenwood and Timothy V. Murphy. (Sissy Spacek was part of the original cast, but withdrew due to scheduling conflicts.)

Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Megan Mullally in The Fabulous Four. Image: Transmission.

Who is the director?

Jocelyn Moorhouse, the Australian director whose credits include The Dressmaker, How to Make an American Quilt, Muriel’s Wedding and Proof.

Who wrote the script?

Ann Marie Allison (Golden Arm) and Jenna Milly (Golden Arm, Love Under the Olive Tree). Variety originally reported Jocelyn Moorhouse as co-writer.

What’s the country of origin?

USA.

Where was The Fabulous Four filmed?

Savannah, Georgia.

What’s the production company?

According to IMDB, Southpaw Entertainment, Australia’s Bronte Pictures and Gramercy Media.

Who are the producers?

Richard B. Lewis and Lauren Hantz.

Any other Australians involved?

For a start, there’s Composer David Hirschfelder (Shine, Elizabeth, Australia, The Railway Man, who’s reuniting with Moorhouse (they worked together on How to Make an American Quilt, A Thousand Acres). The film’s editor is Gabriella Muir whose credits include TV’s Bump S3 and The End and Kriv Stenders’ breakout feature film, Boxing Day.

Show me the trailer for The Fabulous Four

Why do we want to check it out?

To be honest, the trailer looks underwhelming, but seeing 78-year-old legends Bette Midler and Susan Sarandon on screen looking fabulous in a female-centred comedy about old friendship, is enough to pique my interest. Then add Jocelyn Moorhouse as director, and I’m even more curious, as her choices are always interesting and often unexpected. There’s also the fact that fresh from watching the brilliant Hacks Season 3, I’ve got an appetite for funny older women who refuse to be quiet.

Where and when can I watch The Fabulous Four?

The film will be released in Australian cinemas by Transmission Films on 1 August, 2024. (Bleeker Street is the US distributor and the film will be released there on 26 July.)