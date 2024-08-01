Paramount+: new shows and films streaming August 2024

3 August

Turtle Power: The Definitive History Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Documentary (2014). Directed by Randall Lobb, this 2014 documentary tells the history of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle franchise, starring its co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. In 1984, the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book was introduced and presented a new breed of superheroes. Now, peek under the shell and see how this ‘happy accident’ quickly became a worldwide pop culture phenomenon.

10 August

Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Animated series. Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple. Reprising their roles from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil.

12 August

Seal Team – Season 7

Series. The final season of the military drama series following the lives of the Navy SEALs’ most elite unit as they execute dangerous high-stakes operations to defend their country at a deeply personal cost. Jason Hayes struggles to balance his warrior’s existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood, and Ray Perry, his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears. Starring David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr, AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks.

14 August

The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical Jokers) – Season 2

The Inspired Unemployed. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Australian social media stars Jack, Falcon, Dom and Liam are four lifelong mates who will stop at nothing to embarrass one another. This show revels in the Jokers’ social awkwardness, as they are instructed to do and say the outrageous to unsuspecting people while hidden cameras capture the chaos. Watch (and cringe) as they take over the tradie counter in a hardware store, pitch crazy inventions, get fiery at Teppanyaki, become pedicurists and more.

15 August

The Bureau – Seasons 1-5

Series. Within the French secret service, known as the DGSE, operates a clandestine branch of undercover agents. Dispatched under false identities to hot zones all around the world, their mission is to seek out and identify potential sources. They must be completely undetectable, like ghosts infiltrating a highly elaborate system. Starring Mathieu Kassovitz, Florence Loiret Caille and Jonathan Zaccaï.

16 August

The Challenge 40: Battle Of The Eras

Series. Featuring 40 legendary competitors from the series’ 26-year history representing their ‘Challenge Era’ in an epic battle for the ages. Legends will collide as they strive to immortalise their names as Challenge 40 Champions and earn their share of the $1 million prize.

21 August

The Passenger

Film (2023). Randy is perfectly content to fade into the background, but when one of his co-workers goes on a sudden and violent rampage, he must face his fears and confront his troubled past to survive. Starring Merah Benoit, Johnny Berchtold and Betsy Borrego.

24 August

Dating Naked UK

Dating Naked UK. Image: Paramount+.

Reality series. Ten naked singletons, including event planner Mike Durrant from Newcastle Australia, take their search for love to a whole new level. Fed up of the dating game and ditching the coplications and constraints of the modern world, these singles will be stripping right back to basics and baring all, in the name of finding love.

28 August

Mean Girls (2024)

Film (2024). From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic. New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called The Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George and her minions Gretchen and Karen. But when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school. Starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Auli’i Cravalho.

31 August

Paw Patrol: Rescue Wheels

Animated series. Everyone is set for the Monster Truck Championship … but when a pup named Boomer takes his motorised mischief to the streets of Adventure Bay, will the PAW Patrol be able to get the race back on track?