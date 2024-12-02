New shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, AMC+, Prime, iview, BritBox, Disney and more

New shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new shows & films

Paper Dolls – Season 1 (1 Dec)

Paper Dolls – Season 1. Image: Netflix.

Series. In 1999, an all-girl pop group formed on reality TV navigates intense infighting and corporate control for a shot at stardom. Starring Emalia, Miah Madden, Courtney Clarke and Naomi Sequeira.

Churchill At War (4 Dec)

Series. This captivating docuseries examines Winston Churchill’s pivotal role in World War II and the formative events that made him an ideal leader for the era.

That Christmas (4 Dec)

Film (2024). It’s an unforgettable Christmas for the townsfolk of Wellington-on-Sea when the worst snowstorm in history alters everyone’s plans — including Santa’s. Starring Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker and Lolly Adefope.

Black Doves (5 Dec)

Series. When a spy posing as a politician’s wife learns her lover has been murdered, an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth – and vengeance. Starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire. Watch the trailer.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (6 Dec)

Special. Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter jingles all the bells in her first-ever variety music special full of Christmas hits, unexpected duets and comedic cameos. Starring Sabrina Carpenter.

Stan: new shows & films

Earth Abides (2 Dec)

Earth Abides. Image: Stan.

Series. Featuring Alexander Ludwig and Jessica Frances Dukes, Earth Abides is based on George R Stewart’s classic sci-fi novel of the same name. When a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilisation slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction. Watch the trailer.

CMA Country Christmas (4 Dec)

Live special. Filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, the 15th annual CMA Country Christmas will ring in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances.

Ben Hur (7 Dec)

Film (2016). A Jewish prince finds himself accused of treason, falsely, by his adopted brother, and goes back to his homeland to seek revenge. Starring Jack Huston, Toby Kebbell and Rodrigo Santoro

BritBox: new shows & films

Vera Christmas Episode (2 Dec)

Special. Enjoy this special with DCI Vera Stanhope, who leads her team through the ins and outs of murder mysteries set against the stunning Northumberland landscape. Starring Brenda Blethyn and Jon Morrison.

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office – Season 1 (5 Dec)

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office. Image: BritBox.

Series. Britain’s biggest new drama in over a decade since the release of Season 6 of Line of Duty. Follow wrongly accused Subpostmasters Alan Bates and Jo Hamilton in their pursuit of clearing their names after being wrongfully accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a faulty computer system. Starring Toby Jones, Jo Hamilton and Alex Jennings. Watch the trailer

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows & films

Dalgliesh, Season 3 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (2 Dec)

Series. Based on three of the novels from PD James’ bestselling murder mystery series, Adam Dalgliesh Mystery. Season 3 is made up of three distinct mysteries, each two episodes long – set in 1979 on the cusp of Margaret Thatcher’s victory, from a remote seminary already mired in scandal, to a wealthy family under political attack, and to a spate of killings at a nuclear power station. Starring Bertie Carvel. Watch the trailer.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – Shudder (3 Dec)

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula. Image: Shudder & AMC+.

Series. Season finale. Who will be the winner of the coveted Dragula crown and take home the $100,000 grand prize? Dubbed Season 666, the next chapter of Emmy-nominated The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is the most ambitious and terrifying yet, with world-renowned actors and directors joining the judges’ panel, raising the stakes to hellish new height

ABC iview: new shows & films

Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now (1 Dec)

Special. Following the runaway success of Muster Dogs, we check in on our human and canine stars to delve a little deeper into their lives and see what they’ve been up to since they competed to be crowned Champion Muster Dog.

Douglas is Cancelled (1 Dec)

Douglas is Cancelled. Image: ABC iview.

Miniseries. TV presenter Douglas faces the backlash of a sexist joke made at a wedding, as his co-host Madeline accidentally amplifies the situation. But was it an accident? Starring Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan. Watch the trailer.

Love Me – Season 1 (1 Dec)

Love Me. Image: Binge.

Series. Three members of the one family have confronting, real and hilarious experiences of love as they deal with the complexity of grief and their personal relationships. Starring Hugo Weaving and Bojana Novakovic.

The World’s Most Powerful Prince (2 Dec)

Two-part documentary. The story of the extraordinary rise to power of the man who runs Saudi Arabia and whose control of oil affects us all. And how he outwitted hundreds of rivals to become Crown Prince.

Blue Minisodes (8 Dec)

A collection of funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and her family and friends, are back with the world premiere of six new minisodes on Sunday 8 December from 8am.

SBS On Demand: new shows & films

Triangle of Sadness (1 Dec)

Triangle of Sadness. Image: Sharmill Films/Sunnyi Melles, 2022. © Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Film (2022). The 2022 winner of the Palme d’Or Festival de Cannes and Academy Award nominee, directed by Ruben Östlund. In this wickedly funny film, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty.

Celebrity model couple, Carl and Yaya, are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain. What first appeared Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island. Starring Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson. Watch the trailer.

Read ScreenHub’s four-star review of Triangle of Sadness.

Aftersun (1 Dec

Film (2022). Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father 20 years earlier. Memories real and imagined become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as Sophie tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t. Starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio. Watch the trailer.

Read ScreenHub’s five-star review of Aftersun.

Wisting – Season 3, Part 2 (5 Dec)

Series – Norwegian with subtitles. William Wisting is on sick leave due to a severe injury when an anonymous letter arrives in the mail. The letter leads Wisting to possible injustice in an old murder case where 17-year-old Tone Vaterland was killed, and her ex-boyfriend convicted.

To solve the case, Wisting teams up with the highly skilled Interpol agent Harriet Dunn. Starring Sven Nordin and Thea Green Lundberg.

Prime Video: new shows & films

Absolution (3 Dec)

Absolution. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2024). An ageing Boston gangster attempts to reconnect with his family and rectify the mistakes in his past, but the criminal underworld won’t loosen their grip willingly. Starring Liam Neeson, Ron Perlman and Frankie Shaw. Watch the trailer.

Jack In Time For Christmas (3 Dec)

Jack In Time For Christmas. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2024). Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in the USA with just four days to make it back to the UK for Christmas. With time ticking away, he embarks on an incredible and, some would say, implausible journey involving planes, trains, huskies, and bobsleighs. Along the way, some of his famous friends join the fun.

Part scripted comedy, part unscripted travelogue, Jack is joined by Michael Bublé, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper and Tom Davis, who, together with Jack’s unmistakable British wit, deliver a sparkling international cast set to deliver heaps of laughter. Will Jack make it home in time to hang his stocking, or will he be spending the holidays in the doghouse?

Pop Culture Jeopardy (4 Dec)

Series. Hosted by Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show’s ‘answer-and-question’ format that combines the academic rigour of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture. Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize of $300,000 and ultimate bragging rights.

The Sticky (6 Dec)

The Sticky. Image: Prime Video.

Series. The Sticky, inspired by the true story dubbed the ‘Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist’, is from showrunners Ed Herro and Brian Donovan. It follows Ruth Landry, a tough, middle-aged maple syrup farmer who turns to crime when the bureaucratic authorities threaten to take away everything she loves.

She teams up with a hot-tempered Bostonian mobster and a mild-mannered French-Canadian security guard to carry out a multi-million dollar heist on Quebec’s maple syrup surplus. Oscar and Emmy winner Jamie Lee Curtis also appears as a guest star in the series in addition to executive producing. Starring Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos, Guillaume Cyr and Jamie Lee Curtis. Watch the trailer.

Binge: new shows & films

How to Make Gravy (1 Dec)

How to Make Gravy. Image: Jasin Boland/ Binge.

Film (2024). The highly anticipated first Binge original feature, based on Paul Kelly’s iconic song and adapted for the screen by Aria award-winning musician Meg Washington and Nick Waterman. A stellar line-up of Australian actors bring the characters to life, including Daniel Henshall, Brenton Thwaites, Kate Mulvany, Hugo Weaving and Damon Herriman.

The film explores the lives of Joe and his family as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without him. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of How to Make Gravy:

‘Waterman’s beautifully composed film dismantles Australian masculinity’s more toxic traits in a similar way to Weaving’s spikier role in Mark Leonard Winter’s The Rooster, or his more caring outlook as a bird of prey-handler guiding inmates towards a better life in Craig Monahan’s Healing. With a stacked cast this magnificent, led by Henshall and Weaving, you’ll feel all the feelings.’ Read more …

TikTok Awards 2024 (2 Dec)

From viral sensations to game-changing creators, this year’s finalists represent the very best of TikTok in Australia and New Zealand – vying for top titles including Video of the Year. The ceremony at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion will broadcast live on @tiktok_australia on November 27, with replays available on Binge on December 2. TikTok TV, a one-hour special that looks back at the top trends of 2024, will stream on BINGE on December 16.

Bookworm (2 Dec)

Bookworm. Image: Rialto Distribution.

Film (2024). Precocious 11-year-old Mildred’s New Zealand world is turned upside down when her estranged father, the washed-up magician Strawn Wise, comes to look after her and agrees to take her camping to find a mythological beast known as the Canterbury Panther. Starring Elijah Wood and Nell Fisher.

Gavin & Stacey – Seasons 1-3 (4 Dec)

Series. Gavin from Essex and Stacey from Wales fall in love, bringing their friends, family and baggage with them. Starring James Corden and Joanna Page.

Creature Commandos (5 Dec)

Series. This new animated series in the DC Universe follows a black ops team known as the Creature Commandos – including a human leader, a werewolf, a vampire, a gorgon and Frankenstein’s monster. The series kicks off with Amanda Waller (voiced by Viola Davis) forming the military supergroup after putting human lives on the line in past missions (Suicide Squad, Peacemaker).

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Season 7 (5 Dec)

Series. Love is in the air, as eight hopeful Americans journey abroad to meet their long-distance partners for the first time – to see if their online love can translate to a lasting relationship. Will their holidays flings soar into something more serious, or will they fly home solo? Part of the 90 Day Fiance Summer Binge.

Jamie’s One Pan Christmas (6 Dec)

Special. It’s Jamie Oliver. He has one pan. It’s Christmas.

Southern Charm – Season 10 (6 Dec)

Series. The latest season of this fan-favourite reality show is coming express from the US. For the unacquainted, Southern Charm offers a peek into the life of a group of modern-day aristocrats in Charleston, South Carolina. From the traditional to the ostentatious, the city’s society gentlemen and Southern belles open the door to a typically closed-off world.

Disney+: new shows & films

Skeleton Crew (3 Dec)

Skeleton Crew. Image: Disney+.

Series. Starring: Jude Law, this series tells the story of four kids searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy, and the strange aliens and dangerous places they encounter on their adventure. Watch the trailer.

Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original (3 Dec)

Documentary series. A close look at BTS member Jung Kook’s solo single Seven (feat. Latto) and the promotional activities for his solo album.

Los Montaner – Season 2 (4 Dec)

Reality series. We’re back with Latin music’s most influential family, the Montaners, who have a social media audience of more than 160 million and more than eight billion video content views.

Apple TV+: new shows & films

Fly Me To The Moon (6 Dec)

Fly Me To The Moon. Image: Apple TV+.

Film (2024). A sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ already difficult task.

When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup and the countdown truly begins. Since its debut in cinemas worldwide, the film has received the Verified Hot certification on Rotten Tomatoes by fans.

The film has also been praised by critics for its performances, including stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s ‘good old-fashioned, Grade A movie-star chemistry’ and ‘sheer charisma’. Watch the trailer …

Paramount+: new shows & films

Dear Santa (1 Dec)

Dear Santa. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2024). Dear Santa, Paramount+’s first original Christmas film, tells the story of a young boy (Robert Timothy Smith) who mails his Christmas wish list to Santa with one crucial spelling error, resulting in a devilish Jack Black’s arrival to wreak havoc on the holidays.

The film marks the return of the Farrelly Brothers, the minds behind Dumb & Dumber and Something About Mary. With their latest collaboration, Christmas is going up in flames. Watch the trailer.

When You Finish Saving The World (2 Dec)

Film (2024). Evelyn (Julianne Moore) has devoted herself to helping people in hard times, but she struggles to connect with her son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring internet star oblivious to the problems of the world.

As Evelyn attempts to become a parent figure to an unassuming teenager she meets at her shelter, and Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant and politically conscious young woman at his high school, this emotional comedy reveals a funny and sharply perceptive portrait of a mother and son who may seem at odds but who are more alike than either would care to admit

SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas (2 Dec)

The 25th anniversary celebrations for SpongeBob SquarePants continue with SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas. In this half-hour special, when one of Sandy’s experiments goes awry, the Cheeks family team up to save Christmas in Bikini Bottom. The special features Craig Robinson as Pa Cheeks, Johnny Knoxville as Randy Cheeks, and Grey Delisle as Ma Cheeks, Granny Cheeks, Rosie and Rowdy reprising their roles as Sandy Cheek’s family from the recently released movie Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.

Blaze And The Monster Machines – Season 8 (4 Dec)

Series. Join monster truck Blaze and his best buddy, eight-year-old driver AJ as they go on all-new adventures, explore the physics of how things move, tackle problems through scientific inquiry and mathematics; and discover the parts needed to make everyday technologies work.

The new episodes see Blaze and Sparkle set out on an adventure to the North Pole to personally deliver Axle City’s letters to Santa.