News

 > News

Thunderbolts: Aussie actor Geraldine Viswanathan lands Marvel role

Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad has cast an Australian actor in a top role.
2 Feb 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Image: Daniel Benavides from Austin, TX – Geraldine Viswanathan at SXSW Red Carpet premiere of BLOCKERS. Edited in Canva.

Share Icon

Australian actor Geraldine Viswanathan has landed a major role in MCU film Thunderbolts.

The 28-year-old Viswanathan, hailing from Newcastle, replaces The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, who departed the film due to scheduling conflicts.

It’s speculated Edebiri’s scheduling issues may be due to the filming delay caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year.

As part of Marvel’s ‘Phase Five’ slate of feature releases, Thunderbolts is hailed as MCU’s answer to DC’s Suicide Squad – in that it focuses on a group of supervillains going on missions for the government. It’s also meant to tie together the narratives of Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow and the upcoming Captain America instalment New World Order.

Read: Supergirl: Australian Milly Alcock lands top role

Viswanathan joins a massive ensemble cast, with a lot of returning Marvel-favourites including Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Thunderbolts is the latest in a series of high-profile roles for the Australian actor, who caught the eye of Hollywood in 2018 comedy Blockers, and soon after landed a leading role alongside Daniel Radcliffe in TV series Miracle Workers.

In 2023 Viswanathan starred in Cat Person and also The Beanie Bubble, which starred fellow Aussie Sarah Snook.

You can see her next in Ethan Coen’s Drive Away Dolls.

Thunderbolts is currently scheduled for a 2025 release.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Features Reviews Film / Television Production Television Streaming Documentary Shorts Opinions & Analysis Career Advice
More
Opinions & Analysis

Godzilla Minus One offers an insight into the complexity of Japan’s war memories

The human cost of war is the real villain of the Oscar nominated Godzilla Minus One,

The Conversation
Reviews

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 review – no damp squib

The return of detective Aaron Falk offers plenty of mystery – and rain – but fails to hit the heights…

Anthony Morris
News

The Theatre of War: Stanislava Pinchuk video art to premiere at ACMI

Ukrainian-Australian artist Stanislava Pinchuk compares The Iliad with ongoing conflicts in a 3-channel video artwork.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Movie guide: new films out in Australian cinemas this February

All the films that are fit to see this February in cinemas.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

The Color Purple is a joyful exploration of black womanhood in the deep south

The new adaptation of Alice Walker's novel shows characters finding community despite the harsh realities surrounding them.

The Conversation
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login