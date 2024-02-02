Thunderbolts: Aussie actor Geraldine Viswanathan lands Marvel role

Australian actor Geraldine Viswanathan has landed a major role in MCU film Thunderbolts.

The 28-year-old Viswanathan, hailing from Newcastle, replaces The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, who departed the film due to scheduling conflicts.

It’s speculated Edebiri’s scheduling issues may be due to the filming delay caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year.

As part of Marvel’s ‘Phase Five’ slate of feature releases, Thunderbolts is hailed as MCU’s answer to DC’s Suicide Squad – in that it focuses on a group of supervillains going on missions for the government. It’s also meant to tie together the narratives of Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow and the upcoming Captain America instalment New World Order.

Viswanathan joins a massive ensemble cast, with a lot of returning Marvel-favourites including Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Thunderbolts is the latest in a series of high-profile roles for the Australian actor, who caught the eye of Hollywood in 2018 comedy Blockers, and soon after landed a leading role alongside Daniel Radcliffe in TV series Miracle Workers.

In 2023 Viswanathan starred in Cat Person and also The Beanie Bubble, which starred fellow Aussie Sarah Snook.

You can see her next in Ethan Coen’s Drive Away Dolls.

Thunderbolts is currently scheduled for a 2025 release.